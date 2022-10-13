Judge William Hooks, who gave Bobby Cann’s killer only 10 days in jail, is up for reelection

In the early evening of May 29, 2013, after partying in Wrigleyville, Ryne San Hamel, 28 at the time, was driving his Mercedes downtown on Clybourn at about 60 mph, twice the speed limit, when he slammed into Cann, 26, who was riding north on Larrabee on his way home from work. The impact severed the cyclist’s left leg, and he died soon afterwards. When San Hamel’s blood was drawn more than three hours later, he was still found to have a blood alcohol level of .15 percent, nearly twice the legal limit.
After San Hamel pleaded guilty to all charges, including aggravated DUI causing death, at a January 2017 hearing, Hooks gave him the 10-day sentence, plus four years of probation and $25,000 in restitution to cover Cann’s funeral expenses. That was despit the fact the minimum sentence in Illinois for aggravated DUI causing death is three to 14 years in prison, except for in cases where the court finds “extraordinary circumstances.” In addition, San Hamel had on two different occasions previously been arrested for alcohol-related offences while behind the wheel.
