Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 10

Guy hanging out with ex-alder Joe Moreno threw a cup of cider at Ald. LaSpata during ward bike ride (Block Club)

1 killed, 2-year-old among 8 seriously hurt after left-turning driver failed to yield in Gurnee (ABC)

Person fatally struck at Bryn Mawr station during Friday PM rush, causing Red, Purple delays (Tribune)

2 car occupants in serious condition after Metra crash near 111th/Marshfield in Morgan Park (WGN)

Suspect charged with battery after inappropriately touching two women on Roosevelt Red platform (FOX)

Teen charged after allegedly bringing gun onto Red Line at Chicago Avenue (FOX)

Naperville ranked the fourth safest U.S. city for trick-or-treating (NBC)

New study by Bordenkircher, Schwieterman et. al looks efforts to fight climate change with vehicle electrification

John rates the Lightfoot administration on sustainable transportation matters (WCPT)

