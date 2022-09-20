Visualizing how current Chicago infrastructure fails people walking and biking
But these numbers should not come as a surprise. In 2020 when the number of car trips dropped during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic reducing traffic congestion, overly wide American roads designed to prioritize vehicular throughput above all else suddenly felt like speedways. Even now that the crisis has eased and traffic volumes have returned to normal, fewer people are commuting to downtown offices, which means fewer rush-hour traffic jams and higher speeds overall, which has fueled the spike in road deaths.
Chicago is no exception to this trend. Last year local traffic fatalities spiked to 174 deaths on city streets. As many have observed, if these statistics were applied to any other form of transportation like trains or airplanes, swift and decisive action would be taken to improve safety. But, as director of Transportation for America Beth Osborne noted, when private car drivers kill people, it’s often chalked up as “the cost of doing business.”
Vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists have been disproportionately impacted by the increase in dangerous driving. compared to just 10.5 percent for all road users from 2020 to 2021. During that period, there was a 10.5 percent increase in traffic fatalities overall. But pedestrian deaths rose 13 percent in 2021 from the previous year. And bike crash deaths spiked by 16 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, and then rose another 5 percent in 2021.
This summer alone, motorists have struck and killed at least seven Chicagoland children on foot, scooters, and bikes. In order to better understand this public safety crisis, I created a Tableau story mapping out where recent pedestrian and bike crashes have occurred in Chicago. I also tried to guage how effective or ineffective existing infrastructure is at keeping vulnerable road users safe.
First, it’s important to understand the magnitude and scale of the problem. My maps of locations where drivers have struck people walking and biking in Chicago since 2020 show that no parts of the city were spared from these collisions. It’s notable that the bike crashes strongly correlate with city-designated bike routes. That’s not surprising, since these are the corridors that have the most bike traffic. But it also suggests that the bike infrastructure that currently exist on these routes isn’t sufficient for protecting bike riders.
Those who oppose reallocating space on road from lanes for driving and parking cars to pedestrian and bike infrastructure often dismiss the current safety problem by blaming crash victims. They argue that the struck person was behaving irresponsibly or dangerously, often invoking the cliches about pedestrian wandering carelessly into the road, glued to their phones, or cyclists weaving in and out of traffic. In reality, the data shows that most people hit by motorists while walking were were behaving lawfully, crossing with a Walk signal in a crosswalk.
Similarly, the data indicates that most people struck while biking weren’t doing anything irresponsible. For example, the vast majority of those crashes were riding in the direction of traffic,
So it appears that people walking and biking generally aren’t tempting fate by behaving foolishly. So that means drivers usually to blame for these collisions, right?
Yes and no. According to the data, the primary cause for pedestrian and cyclist crashes recorded in police reports is “unable to determine.” In layman’s terms, we simply don’t know why there was a crash. All road users were using the system as intended; no party was behaving improperly. When all human actors are using the street appropriately and a pedestrian or cyclist is still injured or killed, the built environment itself must be called into question. We must ask, “Does the infrastructure allow or even facilitate behavior that is known to lead to crashes?”
Let’s take speeding for example, since it’s a main factor in determining how likely it is that someone will be killed if struck by a car. We might ask, “Does the infrastructure allow or encourage speeding?” The drastic decrease in traffic and significant increase in speeding during the pandemic suggests so. It has made it clear that what was keeping us safe was never the design – but rather the congestion – of our roads. The logical inverse of this question is even more revealing. We can ask, “Does the infrastructure force drivers to slow down?” Not at all. This is why painted crosswalks and stop signs are ineffective – they are essentially optional – while features like planter-roundabouts, chokers and continuous sidewalks force drivers to slow down and make a maneuver, for fear of damaging their vehicle or endangering themselves. The phenomenon at play here is risk homeostasis1: the idea that we adjust our behavior to maintain a comfortable level of risk. Concrete (in both senses) infrastructure that makes drivers feel uncomfortable going 35 and therefore slow down is infrastructure that makes it safer to walk and bike, while infrastructure like paint and post bump-outs that drivers can simply ignore or even demolish, is not.
The second most common cause of crashes involving vulnerable road users is “failed to yield right of way.” Unlike the first cause, this is clearly a behavior – the driver went or kept going when they shouldn’t have2. But why is this so easy to do? Remember that more than 7,000 of these pedestrians were hit in the crosswalk, so the question becomes, why is it so easy for drivers to ignore crosswalks? Maybe it’s because many of them look like this:
Recall my question from earlier: “Does the infrastructure force drivers to slow down?” There is nothing about this crosswalk that leverages risk homeostasis to make drivers slow down. The only features here that even indicate the presence of a crosswalk – a sign and some paint – have no teeth. Safety at crosswalks like these depend entirely on driver compliance to yield, which, when you’re crossing five lanes of traffic, means introducing five new variables into the safety equation. The same can be said of most bike infrastructure in our city. Painted bike lanes do not pose any risk to a driver or their car, which is why they are simply ignored, while concrete-protected bike lanes give drivers real consequences for getting too close. To be effective, infrastructure has to make doing something that endangers pedestrians or cyclists also feel risky to drivers.
Clearly some improved infrastructure is in order, but it has to be infrastructure that makes drivers sweat a little when they’re going too fast. Fortunately, there are many, many traffic calming features which provide physical cues that force drivers to slow down, and these can be implemented in ongoing cyclical maintenance. However, the problem has never been located in a lack of technology or know-how. All too often, our city employs relatively ineffective safety tactics like speed feedback signs or painted bike lanes because they are politically safe, since they do not inconvenience drivers.
Aside from political cowardice, a lack of coordination and will among elected officials to act in ways that prioritize the safety of pedestrians and cyclists is also part of the issue. Currently, in Ald. Tom Tunney’s ward, CDOT has plans to resurface a stretch of Belmont Avenue without installing robust protected bike lanes that connect with the Lakefront Trail, even though drivers have struck 59 people walking or biking on that segment since 2017. Wrongheadedness among officials can also be an issue, and unfortunately there are too many examples to enumerate here.
Recently 27th ward alder Walter Burnett ordered the removal of a concrete median on Madison Street in the West Loop to make driving more convenient. If that infrastructure had been left in, it likely would have prevented an intoxicated driver from veering into oncoming traffic and killing bike rider Paresh Chhatrala, 42, on April 16 of this year.
And let’s not forget the 18 alders who voted this summer for an ordinance that would have allowed motorists to speed by up to 9 mph near schools and parks. Alders have an outsized influence on infrastructure in their ward, and can use this power to make walking and cycling safer or more deadly, and thus must be held accountable.
Another crucial but less obvious sticking point for safer infrastructure is the intransigence of the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), which often opposes measures that would enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety in the name of vehicular throughput. David Powe, Director of Planning and Technical Assistance at Active Transportation Alliance, argues that, “IDOT’s roadway design standards are one of the biggest hurdles to building safe streets. Right now, cities must design their roadways, intersections, and bike lanes to accommodate semis and delivery vans. Safe, human-centered roadway design will require statewide leadership to change the standards IDOT mandates for building transportation infrastructure across the state.” When politicians don’t want to take any risks and departments of transportation don’t want to sacrifice the needs of vehicles, people are sacrificed instead.
While in an ideal world, infrastructure improvements will reach the whole city, there are particularly problematic areas that should be prioritized. The following charts show the 15 most dangerous wards for pedestrians and the 15 most dangerous for cyclists. These are the wards with the most total injuries for vulnerable road users since 2015. While a particular alderperson may or may not have been in office since that time, their constituents have been feeling the effects of living in traffic violence hotspots the entire time.
It is time for City Council, state legislators, and CDOT/IDOT to act on a radical redesign of our streets. We need infrastructure that has safety, not danger, built into it. Yes, it will take leadership. Yes, it will “inconvenience” drivers. Yes, it will save lives.