Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 18
- Metra board approves plan to convert up to 6 of the oldest diesel locomotives to battery power
- Union Station will get $3M in federal funding for design process for renovations concourse level (Durbin)
- Memorial held for Angela Short, 14, killed by allegedly intoxicated driver at bus stop (ABC)
- Anthony Dinion, 40, died Tuesday after being shot in thigh during altercation at 69th station (Tribune)
- Fox Chicago rides the south Red Line with a large group of CPD transit officers
- Letter from SBC reader James Anderson: Instead of widening Ike, reopen shuttered stations (Sun-Times)
- Block Club talks with planners and South Siders about the Red Line Extension
