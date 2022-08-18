Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 18

Metra board approves plan to convert up to 6 of the oldest diesel locomotives to battery power

Union Station will get $3M in federal funding for design process for renovations concourse level (Durbin)

Memorial held for Angela Short, 14, killed by allegedly intoxicated driver at bus stop (ABC)

Anthony Dinion, 40, died Tuesday after being shot in thigh during altercation at 69th station (Tribune)

Fox Chicago rides the south Red Line with a large group of CPD transit officers

Letter from SBC reader James Anderson: Instead of widening Ike, reopen shuttered stations (Sun-Times)

Block Club talks with planners and South Siders about the Red Line Extension

