Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 18

  • Metra board approves plan to convert up to 6 of the oldest diesel locomotives to battery power
  • Union Station will get $3M in federal funding for design process for renovations concourse level (Durbin)
  • Memorial held for Angela Short, 14, killed by allegedly intoxicated driver at bus stop (ABC)
  • Anthony Dinion, 40, died Tuesday after being shot in thigh during altercation at 69th station (Tribune)
  • Fox Chicago rides the south Red Line with a large group of CPD transit officers
  • Letter from SBC reader James Anderson: Instead of widening Ike, reopen shuttered stations (Sun-Times)
  • Block Club talks with planners and South Siders about the Red Line Extension

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.