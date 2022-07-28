Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 28

  • Concrete-protected bike lanes delayed, but still happening, but advocates ask: Is it enough? (Block Club)
  • Driver fatally struck Zaineddin “Zain” Jaber, 14, on bike at intersection of two 5-lane streets in Tinley Park (Tribune)
  • SUV driver crashes into Crystal Lake home, seriously injuring resident, self (NBC)
  • 2 children among 3 injured when driver of stolen car being pursued by police hit another vehicle in Grand Crossing (NBC)
  • Chicago man serves jail time probation for McHenry County DUI crash that injured 4 children (NW Herald)
  • CPD: Driver ran red and injured 2 officers in squad car on 5000 block of West Lake in Austin (FOX)
  • Some CPS students could get free CTA rides to school as district tries new workarounds to bus driver shortage (Tribune)
  • Chicago has the most moveable bridges of any city in the world (FOX)
  • Coverage of John’s train + bike trip to St. John, IN, current hometown of ex-Tribune bike troller John Kass (Eric Zorn)
  • Sundays on State open streets events takes place from Monroe to Lake on August 7 and 21, and September 4

