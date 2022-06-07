Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 7
- City program will reimburse homeowners who buy security cams and a year of video storage (Block Club)
- Nearby neighbors discuss traffic conditions on block where SUV driver killed Rafi Cardenas, 2 (Block Club)
- Driver who killed bike rider Paresh Chhatrala, 42, in West Loop, charged with reckless homicide (ABC)
- Family of Tim Kast, 46, fatally struck by drunk motorcyclist, wants answers, safety improvements (Block Club)
- Family of Verona Gunn, 84, killed in 2019 CPD chase calls for action, response from city (ABC)
- Trucker carrying 7K+ lbs of frozen pies crashed on I-80 near Joliet, no reported injuries (ABC)
- Officials: Track upgrades may cause minor delays on UP-West Line between Chicago and Elburn (Tribune)
- 3 Chicagoland businesses recognized by League of American Bicyclists for bike-friendliness (Herald)
- CTA unveils train design for Pride featuring both the Philly flag and Transgender flag (NBC)
