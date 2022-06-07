Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 7

City program will reimburse homeowners who buy security cams and a year of video storage (Block Club)

Nearby neighbors discuss traffic conditions on block where SUV driver killed Rafi Cardenas, 2 (Block Club)

Driver who killed bike rider Paresh Chhatrala, 42, in West Loop, charged with reckless homicide (ABC)

Family of Tim Kast, 46, fatally struck by drunk motorcyclist, wants answers, safety improvements (Block Club)

Family of Verona Gunn, 84, killed in 2019 CPD chase calls for action, response from city (ABC)

Trucker carrying 7K+ lbs of frozen pies crashed on I-80 near Joliet, no reported injuries ( ABC

Officials: Track upgrades may cause minor delays on UP-West Line between Chicago and Elburn (Tribune)

3 Chicagoland businesses recognized by League of American Bicyclists for bike-friendliness (Herald)

CTA unveils train design for Pride featuring both the Philly flag and Transgender flag (NBC)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.