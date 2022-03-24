Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 24
- Residents report long lines of cars for Willie Wilson’s $1M gas giveaway in Grand Crossing, Irving Park, The Gap
- Latest news reports on Wilson’s publicity stunt (Sun-Times, ABC, CBS, WGN)
- Wilson refused to compensate municipalities for police OT: “I’m a taxpayer. I pay a lot of taxes… So no.” (CBS)
- Loyola editorial: “Millionaires paying for free gas is a Band-Aid. We need to make transit more accessible for all”
- City Council approves new west tollway route to O’Hare, which will encourage more driving to airport (Block Club)
- Lightfoot accused of ‘stacking the deck’ on Chicago casino committee (Sun-Times)
- Prosecutors: Orland Park man was speeding he killed pregnant mother Lindsey Schmidt, 29, her 3 sons (Fox)
- Driver citied for hit-and-run crash that killed Miriam Grande, 70, in Belmont Central (ABC)
- Red Line service halted between Thorndale and Fullerton due to “track issues,” fire department called (Fox)
- Developers who demolish homes near 606, Pilsen will be hit with fees through 2024 after program extended (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.