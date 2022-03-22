Mapped: Here’s where Willie Wilson will be creating traffic jams and smog on Thursday

Yesterday I discussed in depth why free gas giveaways by wealthy, attention-seeking political hopefuls like millionaire Chicago entrepreneur Dr. Willy Wilson, a socially conservative recent Trump supporter who’s likely going to make a third vanity mayoral run next year, are harmful and shouldn’t be allowed. To recap, his giveaway of $200,000 of fuel in $50 increments last Thursday morning at 10 Chicago gas station caused horrific traffic jams and generated harmful tailpipe emissions while requiring an increased presence, almost exclusively in Black and Latino communities. And the giveaway didn’t even have much benefit for the drivers who eventually made it to the pumps (many never got that far), because those motorist burned gallons of fuel and hours of time while idling in lines several blocks long.

Moreover, the many Chicagoans who can’t afford to drive or are physically unable to do so received little or no benefit from this publicity stunt. First responders, CTA bus riders, and car commuters were all delayed by the awful traffic congestion, while the worsened air quality negatively impacted the disproportionate number of South and West side residents with asthma. As Chicago historian Sherman “Dilla” Thomas, who thought Wilson’s intentions were good, wrote in an op-ed in the local news and culture website The TriiBE, “Giving back shouldn’t have a zero-sum gain and ultimately, that’s how I would rate the great gas giveaway of 2022.”

Long lines and traffic jams for 200k worth of free gas at 7am in Chicago courtesy of Willie Wilson. (Photos from Falcon on the Westside in East Garfield Park and Gulf on the Southside in Washington Heights) 📷: @vashon_photo pic.twitter.com/yQTk3ICu1y — Vashon Jordan Jr. (@vashon_photo) March 17, 2022

The disruption could have been largely avoided if Wilson had distributed gas cards, or better yet gift certificates for groceries, or just cash for people to spend how they saw fit. And while not all Chicago neighborhoods have equal transit access, and some local trips truly aren’t convenient by car, giving away free transit passes still would obviously have been a much more equitable and environmentally-friendly way to help people get where they need to go.

Give a person $50 in free gas, and they will drive for a few days. Give a person a person a $75 @CTA monthly pass and they will get unlimited free rides for 30. pic.twitter.com/A5rzdMBSXv — John Greenfield (@greenfieldjohn) March 22, 2022

But Wilson is doubling down on his destructive PR move this Thursday, 24, doling out $1 million in gasoline at 50 stations in Chicago and suburban Cook County, which means much of the region will be mired in gridlock and choking in carbon monoxide fumes. The millionaire’s flier for the event says it will go from “7:00 a.m. until $1 million is exhausted,” with “exhaust” being the key word. Here’s an interactive map of the locations.

According to the Chicago Tribune, yesterday officials from Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications and the Chicago Police Department released a joint statement saying their agencies were “coordinating with Dr. Wilson and his staff to provide city and department resources to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure public safety during his gas giveaway at participating stations located in the city of Chicago.”

This type of “give away” is a colossal waste of resources and contribution to pollution and potential violence. This nonsense should be banned. https://t.co/dalUoix93b — Edward M. Bury (@edwardmbury) March 17, 2022

The Daily Southtown reported that multiple south- and west-suburban police forces are also planning to divert resources to keeping the peace (multiple Twitter commenters expressed concerns that flaring tempers in the long lines could escalate to violence) and dealing with the inevitable congestion headaches. “It’s certainly a traffic control concern… given the magnitude of the lines we have seen so far,” said Oak Forest police chief Jason Reid. “It’s kind of the height of the rush hour.”

As you can see above, the giveaway locations are once again almost exclusively in predominantly African-American and Latino neighborhoods and suburbs, which in Chicagoland almost always correlate with low-income or blue-collar areas. On the one hand, it’s good that free stuff is being concentrated in communities that have the most economic need. But, again, the negative impacts of congestion, pollution, and increased policing will also be concentrated in those neighborhoods and ‘burbs.

One thing’s for sure, if we’re going to let wealthy politicians do gas giveaways, we should make them pay for the extra police time, and ideally compensate the general public for the wasted productivity and environmental degradation caused by their vanity traffic jams.

Here’s the list of locations from an ABC Chicago report:

Austin

Shell at 6129 W North Ave, Chicago, IL

South Austin

Citgo at 5103 W Madison Ave, Chicago, IL

Citgo at 5150 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL

Rogers Park

Amoco at 7201 N Clark St, Chicago, IL

Gage Park

Shell at 5230 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL

Washington Park

Super Save at 48 E Garfield Blvd, Chicago, IL

Humboldt Park

Citgo at 1345 N Pulaski, Chicago, IL

Fernwood

9901 S Halsted, Chicago, IL

East Garfield Park

Marathon at 340 S. Sacramento Blvd, Chicago, IL

Roseland

Super Save at 11100 S State Street, Chicago, IL

9452 S Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL

Park Manor

Citgo at 6700 S Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL

Grand Crossing

BP at 7600 South Chicago, Chicago, IL

North Center

BP at 3955 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL

Bridgeport

Citgo at 501 W 31st St., Chicago, IL

Lawndale

Amoco at 4401 W Roosevelt Rd, Chicago, IL

The Gap

BP at 342 E 35th St., Chicago, IL

Garfield Ridge

Shell at 6434 W Archer, Chicago, IL

West Elsdon

BP at 4401 W 55th St., Chicago IL

Gresham

Clark at 1201 W 87th, Chicago, IL

Cook County

North Suburbs

Mobil at 1950 Green Bay Rd, Evanston, IL

Phillips at 9340 Irving Park Rd, Schiller Park, IL

Mobil at 9401 W Higgins, Rosemont, IL

Shell at 2474 Thatcher, River Grove, IL

Shell at 4555 N Nagle, Harwood Heights, IL

West Suburbs

Super Save at 101 W Madison, Maywood, IL

BP at 11201 W Cermak Rd, Westchester, IL

BP at 5201 W Cermak Rd, Cicero, IL

Amoco at 1700 N Mannheim, Stone Park, IL

Mobil at 1101 N LaGrange Park, IL

BP at 17th and Bataan, Broadview, IL

Thornton’s at 1125 25th Ave, Bellwood, IL

Shell at 3901 S Harlem, Stickney, IL

BP at 1309 N 25th, Melrose Park, IL

BP at 1601 Oak Park, Berwyn, IL