Gas giveaways harm people. We shouldn’t let rich politicians like Willy Wilson do them.

When I first heard about entrepreneur and perennial political candidate Willie Wilson spending $200,000 of his reported $25 million fortune to give out free gasoline in $50 increments at ten Chicago gas stations last Thursday, and the predictably awful traffic jams that ensued, all I could do was laugh.

So I responded with a satirical piece for Streetsblog set in an alternate reality where, instead of creating gridlock with a car-centric publicity stunt, Wilson used his wealth to distribute free CTA Ventra tickets, virtually eliminating traffic congestion that day.

Since then, I’ve had more time to wrap my head around the issue, and Wilson has doubled down on this smog-generating PR move, announcing that this Thursday, March 24, he plans to dole out $1 million more in free gas at 50 locations in Chicago and the rest of Cook County. The self-identified “humanitarian and philanthropist” said in a statement, “Soaring gas prices have caused a hardship for too many of our citizens… I am confident that with God’s help and wisdom we will get through these tough times together.”

The upshot is that people in inner-ring suburbs will get to experience the same totally unnecessary, nightmarish traffic snarls and noxious fumes as city-dwellers. So I’d like to take a deeper dive into this subject.

First, let’s acknowledge Wilson is a unique character on Chicago’s political landscape, with some impressive accomplishments that particularly resonate with many Black residents, especially those of his generation. Born in 1948 to a family of sharecroppers in segregated Louisiana, he left school after seventh grade to labor at cotton and sugar cane farms. After moving to Chicago in 1965, he took a job flipping burgers at a McDonald’s, worked he way up to manager, and eventually became a franchisee. Then he sold his five restaurants and launched a medical supply company, growing it into a multi-million dollar empire, as well as producing “Singsation,” a nationally-syndicated gospel music TV show. That’s a rags-to-riches story lots of people find inspiring.

Wilson has repeatedly tried to parlay his business success into political power, with failed runs for Chicago mayor (2015 and 2019), U.S. Senate (2020), and even president (2016.) One thing that’s probably holding him back is his relatively conservative positions that don’t jibe with those of most Chicagoans, including many African Americans.

Wilson denounced the 2015 Supreme Court decision that legalized same-sex marriage, although he later said he changed his mind on the issue. In 2016 he voted for Donald Trump in the general election, although he eventually disavowed him. Wilson accepted the endorsement of the Chicago police union for his Senate run and is chummy with union president John Catanzara, a Trump supporter who defended those who stormed the Capitol and compared COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the Holocaust. Last December Catanzara praised Wilson after the millionaire gave $50,000 to 243 Chicago cops and 20 firefighters who lost pay after refusing to disclose their vaccination status.

But while Wilson’s positions are often to the right of most Chicagoans, and he’s never won an election, thanks to his popularity in the Black community he has enjoyed a kingmaker role in local politics. For example, after winning a plurality of votes in 13 out of Chicago’s 18 majority-African-American wards in the 2019 general mayoral election, he endorsed Lori Lightfoot in the runoff, which was credited with making socially conservative Black churchgoers more comfortable with electing our city’s first openly gay mayor.

The gas giveaway isn’t the first time Wilson has gotten lots of media attention for handing out free stuff. During the run-up to the 2019 election he distributed about $200,000 in checks and cash from his nonprofit foundation to church attendees, raising questions about whether that was a form of illegal vote-buying. (The Illinois State Board of Elections said it wasn’t.)

Wilson isn’t currently running for anything, but with Lightfoot profoundly unpopular in many different circles nowadays, it’s likely the entrepreneur will make a third vanity mayoral run next year. While he’s portrayed the gasoline gimmick as purely altruistic, spending $200,000 on gas to get coverage from just about every local media outlet is a lot cheaper than buying political ads, and he clearly loves all the attention.

Long lines and traffic jams for 200k worth of free gas at 7am in Chicago courtesy of Willie Wilson. (Photos from Falcon on the Westside in East Garfield Park and Gulf on the Southside in Washington Heights) 📷: @vashon_photo pic.twitter.com/yQTk3ICu1y — Vashon Jordan Jr. (@vashon_photo) March 17, 2022

They say there’s no such thing as bad publicity, but Wilson deservedly got plenty of negative press for last Thursday’s event, a fiasco that involved drivers idling in their cars for hours in lines that stretched for many blocks all over town, completely screwing up morning commutes.

Willie Wilson is causing rush hour gridlock. Feeling like a Simpsons episode…. — Black Blerd Unicorn 🦄 (@MuthaSuPerrier) March 17, 2022

Many drivers told reporters they were thrilled about the free gasoline, distributed at the ten stations located almost exclusively in Black and Latino neighborhoods, and didn’t seem to mind wasting gas and time to get it. But there were plenty of stories from motorists who had deeply frustrating experiences.

For example, Humboldt Park resident Chantine Adams told the Chicago Tribune she sat in line for an hour to access a station at Pulski Road and Grand Avenue and was nearly to the front when a police officer diverted her away from the pumps, and she wound paying for gas elsewhere. “It really upset me,” she said. “I was literally driving the last of my gas to get there.” Here’s a similar tale of woe.

I tried to line up for Willie Wilson’s gas and almost ran out of gas in line for the free gas🥴. I just went to the next gas station and paid myself. Pumped that thing and didn’t even look at the total price because what’s the point 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NGEb5lvitT — Kyles (@lilginapamish) March 17, 2022

Another person posted on Wilson’s Facebook post about the event, “I’m burning gas trying to get gas.”

Wilson brushed off the complaints. “People don’t say nothing when you got gridlock and traffic when they’re going to the Bulls game or the Sox game,” he told Block Club Chicago.

Sure, but sports events don’t mess up traffic all over town and, unlike a gas giveaway, you don’t have to bring a car to attend them – driving isn’t the whole raison d’etre. There are plenty of transit options to get to local stadiums, and the upcoming Damen Avenue Green Line stop will make it even easier to get to basketball games at the United Center without a car.

Elected officials vented about the gas giveaway chaos on Twitter. “In Rogers Park, this has caused a traffic disaster,” tweeted local alderwoman Maria Hadden (49th.) “This was irresponsible and reckless of Dr. Wilson and the gas station owners.”

“Residents can’t leave to get to work,” Hadden added. “Our fire station is compromised due to the location of the gas station. EMS vehicles aren’t able to get through the streets. Students have been endangered at a local high school and police resources are spread thin. Impact > Intentions.”

Here’s state rep Kelly Cassidy (14th):

Was awakened by endless horn honking…apparently this is the result of Willie Wilson’s latest stunt. Cars are backed up nearly a mile from the station he’s doing his giveaway at. I wonder how much fuel is being wasted in this ridiculous traffic jam. #twill pic.twitter.com/mRrqC8rFH2 — Rep. Kelly Cassidy (@RepKellyCassidy) March 17, 2022

“You think maybe the fact that we had traffic stalled up all over the city for free gas due to rising prices might be a sign to move away from gas powered vehicles?” tweeted 40th Ward alderman Andre Vasquez. But IT worker and Streetsblog reader Michael Kendricks argued on Twitter that the giveaway was a savvy move on the millionaire’s part. “I don’t agree with Willie Wilson’s political stances, but a LOT of politicians/activists could learn from what he’s doing. He’s putting something tangible in the hands of people in the Black community. Not the ‘promise’ of something, actually useful today. That’s smart politics.” Is it creating a traffic mess? Yes

Would free transit be better? Yes

Is this a cynical political ploy? Possibly

Does it give Wilson name recognition & good will above other politicians & activists to people in Chicago who feel are ignored or fed empty promises? Absolutely — MLKendricks (@MLKendricks) March 17, 2022 Sun-Times columnist Laura Washington took Kendricks’ notion, that the entrepreneur’s giveaway represents a best practice, to a ridiculous extreme. “Wilson could be a model for our elected officials, who from the White House on down happily dole out billions in government aid. Taxpayer dollars. Our dollars… Elected officials should be doing more to contribute personally.” You know what would be even better than affluent politicians giving away their own money to attract attention? This is a wild idea, but hear me out. We could change Illinois’ flat income tax to a graduated one, so that ultra-wealthy people like Wilson pay their fair share. We could call it a “fair tax.” (I’m being ironic here – Governor JB Pritzker tried to pass this very thing via a ballot initiative in 2020, but the measure failed after the state’s richest man, hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, spent $56.5 million on propaganda to kill it.)

On the other hand, Chicago Historian Sherman “Dilla” Thomas offered a nuanced appraisal of the gas-giveaway in an op-ed in the local news and culture website The TriiBE. Thomas gave Wilson the benefit of the doubt that his motivation was generosity, not a desire for publicity.

However, Thomas noted, “The road to hell was paved with good intentions.” He pointed out that having hundreds of drivers idling near homes and schools on the South and West sides was harmful, since these areas have higher asthma rates than wealthier areas. Gridlock is also especially problematic in these parts of town since, due to disinvestment, people have longer commutes to work than their North Side counterparts.

Moreover, Thomas said, with many police officers deployed to direct traffic, and tempers flaring, there could have easily been a bad outcome. And babysitting gas stations prevented the police from doing more important work preventing serious crime. “Giving back shouldn’t have a zero-sum gain and ultimately, that’s how I would rate the great gas giveaway of 2022.”

So how could this Dunkirk have been avoided? Some suggested distributing gift cards instead of having thousands of drivers bring their cars to a limited number of locations at the same time.

This was a great plan with good intentions but horribly executed reduce the number of people coming out to only be disappointed,possible acts of violence and traffic jams pass out gift cards instead. Pass them out online, have central locations to pass them out /mail them out. — alexis (@lexus120411) March 17, 2022

Wilson argued that giving people free gas left residents with more money for other needs, such as better food for their families. So why not give people gift certificates for grocery stores? Or else he could simply give them cash, or prepaid credit cards and let them decide how to spend the money. None of that would clog the streets and generate smog.

Of course, the best approach to easing transportation costs for drivers is to enable and encourage them to drive less, by avoiding unnecessary trips, carpooling, riding transit, walking, or biking.

But regarding the fantasy free CTA tickets scenario from my fake news piece, some commentators like former Streetsblog reporter Lynda Lopez argued that wouldn’t necessarily help all Chicagoans, because many car owners who live in areas with sub-par transit access feel they have no choice but drive for essential trips. That’s a valid point, and I’d add that retail deserts and street crime on the South and West sides contribute to the perception that driving is the only safe and practical way to get around.

A lot of people saying Willie Wilson should just use the money to give away free Ventra cards. That’s assuming a lot about transit access in all parts of the city, particularly South Side. Answer not as simple as “free bus cards” when you live in areas underserved by transit. — Lynda Lopez (@Lyndab08) March 18, 2022

On the other hand, Wilson’s handout was basically only useful for those who can afford to drive and are physically able to do so. As of 2015, 27.5 percent of Chicago households didn’t own cars. In many or most cases living car-less is a matter of economic necessity, rather than a choice. Free gas is also of little or no help for many people with disabilities, seniors, and kids who rely on transit because they’re unable to drive.