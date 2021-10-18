Driver fatally struck Mary Johnson, 82, in North Lawndale and left the scene

A driver who struck and killed Mary Johnson, 82, in North Lawndale early Thursday morning and left the scene, later reporting the crash at a police station, was not charged with a hit-and-run, but instead received a citation.

According to the Chicago Police Department, on Thursday, October 14, at about 5:35 a.m., Johnson was on foot in the 1100 block of South California.

The driver, a 24-year-old female, struck Johnson and then left the scene, police indicated. CPD did not respond to questions about which direction the pedestrian and the motorist were traveling.

Johnson was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

After leaving the crash site, the driver went to the 11th District police station to report the incident. She was cited for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the roadway.