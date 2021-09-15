Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 15
- Chicago’s 6 mph speed camera ticket threshold survives legislative challenge from Ald. Beale (Tribune)
- Driver killed Jason Hardt, 48, on bike on Independence, where protected lanes were removed (Sun-Times)
- One person was apprehended and two others remained at large late Tuesday after a crash at Foster/Pulaski (CBS)
- FBI is investigating 8/15 anti-Asian attack at Argyle Red Line station (ABC)
- Park Station TOD next to Garfield Green stop with 56 apartments, 41 affordable, passes City Council (Block Club)
- Six Corners Sears redevelopment gets full City Council approval (Block Club)
- ATA hosts virtual open house on proposal to connect Lake Calumet area with a new trail on 9/22
Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule on Thursday, September 16.
