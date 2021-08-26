Tribune: Many people were fined for 6+ MPH speeding, so that means the rule is unfair

The basic problem with the Chicago Tribune’s automated enforcement coverage has been too much time spent arguing that speed and red light camera tickets are an unfair imposition on drivers, and too little attention paid to the safety benefits of the cams, and the societal harm caused by traffic violence.

That issue was in evidence in yesterday’s Tribune editorial arguing that the 6 mph speed ticketing threshold introduced last March is unjust and needs to be repealed.

In fairness, when Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced her plan to lower the threshold from 10 mph as part of the 2021 budget, Streetsblog Chicago didn’t endorse the idea. It was a tough call, but in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many Chicagoans were suffering economically, it didn’t seem like a good time to introduce new fees. We were also concerned that the move would be perceived as a money grab, which would lead to renewed calls to abolish speed cams altogether, which would be counterproductive to safety.

But now that the lower threshold is in place, it makes sense to see whether it has a significant effect on reducing serious and fatal crashes. That’s especially true since Chicago has been experiencing a traffic violence crisis recently. Total on-street Chicago traffic deaths spiked from 96 in 2019, to 139 last year, a 45 percent increase.

There’s no mention of the crash fatality epidemic in the Trib editorial. Rather it starts by asking us to spare a thought for Chicago drivers who speed by 6 mph or more, for whom “the thrill of the daily mail drop is now tempered by the high probability” of getting a ticket.