Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 29
- City of Chicago announces series of budget engagement forums, seeking input on spending COVID stimulus cash
- CTA opens office at 5137 N. Broadway to answer questions about Red Line construction (Block Club)
- Man charged with DUI after running stoplight, killing girl, 6, in car near near Plainfield (Sun-Times)
- Hit-and-run BWM driver seriously injured woman, 62, walking in North Lawndale (ABC)
- Woman arrested after stabbing CTA worker who accidentally sprayed her while cleaning State/Lake Red stop (ABC)
- Poll: Lincoln Ave. neighbors want fewer cars, more space for walking and biking (Block Club)
- Block Club looks at the plan for bike lanes on Armitage from Laramie to Western
- New Chicago Architecture Foundation exhibit honors fallen cyclist Helmut Jahn
- Chicago Family Bike Fest takes place this Saturday 10 AM -2 PM at 3120 N. Greenview in Lakeview
- Roscoe Village Kidical Mass ride this Sunday 10 AM leaving from Audubon Elementary 3500 N. Hoyne
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
