Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 29

  • City of Chicago announces series of budget engagement forums, seeking input on spending COVID stimulus cash
  • CTA opens office at 5137 N. Broadway to answer questions about Red Line construction (Block Club)
  • Man charged with DUI after running stoplight, killing girl, 6, in car near near Plainfield (Sun-Times)
  • Hit-and-run BWM driver seriously injured woman, 62, walking in North Lawndale (ABC)
  • Woman arrested after stabbing CTA worker who accidentally sprayed her while cleaning State/Lake Red stop (ABC)
  • Poll: Lincoln Ave. neighbors want fewer cars, more space for walking and biking (Block Club)
  • Block Club looks at the plan for bike lanes on Armitage from Laramie to Western
  • New Chicago Architecture Foundation exhibit honors fallen cyclist Helmut Jahn
  • Chicago Family Bike Fest takes place this Saturday 10 AM -2 PM at 3120 N. Greenview in Lakeview
  • Roscoe Village Kidical Mass ride this Sunday 10 AM leaving from Audubon Elementary 3500 N. Hoyne

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.