Skip to content
Sponsored

Today's stories are presented by

Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 4

11:43 AM CDT on September 4, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 4
Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Man, 34, charged with felony after starting altercation with man, 40, punching him, gouging his eyes and mouth, Monday around 3 PM on Red train near Chicago (WGN)

• CPD releases images of young men who robbed boy, 17, on train at UIC-Halsted (CBS)

• CEO of affordable housing developer: “Chicago can build its way out of the housing crisis – if City Hall gets out of the way” (Crain’s)

• “As Chicagoans Prepare To Bike The Drive, Some Dream Of A Car-Free Lakefront All Year,” featuring quotes from SBC contributing writer Ellen Steinke (Block Club)

• …Check out Ellen’s Instagram account, “More Lakeshore Less Drive.”



Streetsblog Chicago will be off on Monday and resume publication on Tuesday. Have a great Labor Day!

donate button

If you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support our work. Thank you!

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of John Greenfield
John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago | Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Parking Mandates

Illinois already killed parking mandates. Chicago should finish the job.

September 3, 2026
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 3

September 3, 2026
O'Hare Flyer

Wait, *how* exactly are the 14 miles of single track and 6 miles of double track for the O’Hare Flyer supposed to work?

September 2, 2026
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 2

September 2, 2026
NITA

NITA reason to celebrate? Here are some thoughts about today’s Northern Illinois Transit Authority launch from the agency, Governor Pritzker, and advocates

September 1, 2026
See all posts