Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 4

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• Man, 34, charged with felony after starting altercation with man, 40, punching him, gouging his eyes and mouth, Monday around 3 PM on Red train near Chicago (WGN)

• CPD releases images of young men who robbed boy, 17, on train at UIC-Halsted (CBS)

• CEO of affordable housing developer: “Chicago can build its way out of the housing crisis – if City Hall gets out of the way” (Crain’s)

• “As Chicagoans Prepare To Bike The Drive, Some Dream Of A Car-Free Lakefront All Year,” featuring quotes from SBC contributing writer Ellen Steinke (Block Club)

• …Check out Ellen’s Instagram account, “More Lakeshore Less Drive.”





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