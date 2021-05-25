What really happened to Helmut Jahn? Police chief debunks myths about his fatal bike crash

Today I fact-checked Ward’s piece with Millar, who told me multiple statements in the piece were inaccurate.

Millar, who was one of the responding officers, confirmed that all the witnesses, including Knoll, the Hyundai driver, and at least one other person in another vehicle, told police Jahn ran the the stop sign. However, again, Knoll told the Tribune he didn’t actually see Jahn before the crash.

The speed limit on Burlington is 45 mph. Knoll told the Trib he was on his way to church, doing about 35 mph. Ward wrote, “[Knoll] pulled over within 20 yards of the impact which indicates he was going no more than 30 mph. Put more simply, he certainly wasn’t speeding.”

Millar told me, “We never made any mention of driver speed,” but added that Knoll “stopped within 45 or 50 yards of the first impact, and there were no skid marks.” The police chief has been a crash investigator since 1994, and he said this data indicates that Knoll wasn’t speeding at the time of the collision. A crash investigation team also came out to the site, but Millar said he doesn’t have the team’s report yet.

But as for Ward’s claim that Jahn hit Knoll’s passenger-side mirror before flipping over his handlebars onto the windshield, Officer Millar said that’s false. “Yeah, I don’t know where he got any of that.”

Rather than Jahn striking the side of the Knoll’s SUV, the driver struck the bike rider at a right angle, also known as a “T-bone crash,” Millar said. “The full side of the bike hit the center of the hood. Mr. Jahn was ejected off the bicycle and into the windshield, and then bounced into the path of the other vehicle. The bicycle went under the front wheels [of Knoll’s SUV.]”

Ward speculated, “Since a veteran road biker like Jahn didn’t see the stop sign or four rapidly approaching vehicles, the only logical explanation is that he forgot where he was, he had a medical event, or he was so single-minded he wasn’t paying attention to anyone or anything.”

Millar said of Ward’s statement, “There’s a lot of assumptions there.”

There has been no indication from the Kane County Coroner’s office that Jahn suffered a medical emergency, such as a stroke or a heart attack, that might have impaired his ability to detect or stop for the stop sign. According to to a statement from the coroner, the preliminary findings of the May 10 autopsy were that the victim died from injuries consistent with a driver striking a person.

Millar, who saw Jahn’s body after the crash, told me, “There were obviously some broken bones, but I’m not a doctor and would hate to speculate on what the injuries were.”

In response to my question, the police chief said there has been nothing to suggest that Jahn was suicidal, which would have raised the question of whether he intentionally rode into traffic.

However, Millar said that, based on his own experience riding bikes – he rides for recreation on the Great Western Trail and elsewhere – he does have an opinion on what Jahn was doing when he entered the T-shaped intersection. “Based on where he was in the intersection when he was struck, all indications show he was making a left turn. If he was making a right turn, [Knoll] would have hit him more at an angle.”

Along with his wife Deborah, Jahn had a suburban home and horse facility, Seven Oaks Saddlebreds, located about four miles east of the crash site at Red Gate and North Randall roads in St. Charles. Had he been on his way home, say from riding on the Great Western Trail, the most direct route would have been to make a right turn at the T intersection.

However, Millar said there’s it’s unclear what Jahn’s destination was when he was struck. “His wife just said he liked to ride out that way but did not know exactly where.”

As for Ward’s claim that the police chief told him the elderly bike rider was going over 20 mph at the time, Millar said that’s untrue. “We have no estimate of how fast he was going.”

Millar raised the possibility that Jahn simply failed to notice Knoll’s SUV before entering the intersection, possibly in part due to the street layout. “There’s a slight curve in the road there [on Burlington northwest of the intersection], so you really need to look right and left before you enter.”

The bottom line, Officer Millar said, is that there’s absolutely no evidence about exactly what happened prior to the crash, except that the witnesses say Jahn didn’t hit his brakes. “It’s just an unfortunate incident. Why he didn’t stop, none of us will ever know.”