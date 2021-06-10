Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 10
- After endless NIMBY pushback, the Dickens Greenway is finally approved (43rd Ward)
- Man charged in hit-and-run car crash death of Jamyah Harris, 1, at Jackson/Western last Month (Tribune)
- Semi rollover crash shuts down I-80 in SW-suburban Minooka (WGN)
- After disgruntled passenger shots at bus driver, union says it may take legal action against CTA (CBS)
- New Metra Electric schedule, trains coming in July (HPH)
- Clarendon Hills bringing new security cameras to train station (Tribune)
- Block Club looks at planned improvements to Des Plaines River Trail
- Despite pushback from birders, Montrose sanctuary is getting an ADA-accessible paved path (Block Club)
- In 1893 Lucille Rodney and her husband walked from Galveston, TX, to the World’s Fair in Chicago (Texas Tales)
- Ribbon-cutting for new Fox River ped bridge on Friday kicks off official reopening of Aurora (Tribune)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
