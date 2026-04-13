Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 13

• Ride Illinois is holding its 2026 Bike & Trail Lobby Day on 4/17, 10 AM to 3:45 PM in Springfield, and its Annual Member Meeting on 4/18, 2 to 3:15 PM on Zoom
• Transport Chicago invites professionals, researcher, and advocates to submit poster proposal or conference 6/12 at voco Chicago. Submit via website by 4/30, 11:59 PM.
Streetsblog Chicago is on a light schedule today, probably just running Today’s Headlines. We will resume full publication on Tuesday.
On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $30,679 with $19,321 to go, ideally by the end of April
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