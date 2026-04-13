Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 13

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• Photos of vehicles released, rewards offered in hopes of finding hit-and-run drivers who killed Hyde Park students Raven Myers, Violet Harris in 2 crashes last month (Block Club)

• SUV driver, 17, heading northeast fatally struck woman, 43, crossing 5-lane Ogden at 7-lane Ashland, reportedly against signal, no citations pending (Fox)

• Turning SUV driver, 19, sideswiped another vehicle and struck bus shelter, injuring man standing nearby Sunday around 10:38 PM near Belmont/Ashland in Lakeview (Fox)

• Letter RTA Chair Kirk Dillard calls for more policing of CTA, as well as Transit Ambassadors, notes that both of which are addressed by the NITA Act (Sun-Times)

• Elderly man seated on Blue Line train Saturday around 1 PM near Jackson in the Loop found unresponsive, later pronounced dead (Sun-Times)

• Testimony from woman, 37, who suffered leg injury after person fired shots at a CTA bus Friday around 3:30 PM near 39th/King in Bronzeville (ABC)

• Signal issues temporarily suspended Pink Line service between Polk and the Loop Sunday afternoon (CBS)

• From last Thursday, “Metra… has successfully renegotiated the terms of a new contract with BNSF… for another 10 years.”

• Confirmed by the 27th Ward COS: Contrary to rumors, Ald. “Red” Burnett’s will *not* oppose Grand safety project between Damen and Ogden (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Updates on the Ogden Avenue Corridor Improvements Project

• Ride Illinois is holding its 2026 Bike & Trail Lobby Day on 4/17, 10 AM to 3:45 PM in Springfield, and its Annual Member Meeting on 4/18, 2 to 3:15 PM on Zoom

• Transport Chicago invites professionals, researcher, and advocates to submit poster proposal or conference 6/12 at voco Chicago. Submit via website by 4/30, 11:59 PM.

Streetsblog Chicago is on a light schedule today, probably just running Today’s Headlines. We will resume full publication on Tuesday.

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– John Greenfield, editor