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Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 9

10:54 AM CDT on April 9, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 9
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• More coverage of yesterday’s CTA board meeting (Tribune, ABC)

• “Cook County launches CTA crime task force: Officials outline a new effort to strengthen transit-related prosecutions and improve safety across the CTA system” (Fox)

• “Police were on the scene at the CTA Belmont Avenue Red-Brown-Purple Line station in Lakeview early Thursday investigating a possible attack on the Red Line” (CBS)

• “Metra’s $156 million construction program includes station improvements, crossing upgrades” (Shaw Local)

• “Two Stadiums In The South Loop? Neighbors Weigh In On Proposed Mega Project” that could bring Sox Field to the 14th Street Amtrak railyard (Block Club)

• “Chicago Zoning Committee to skip another month and leave developments in limbo but Ald. Lawson has plan for deal” (Tribune)

• Bike ride discussing upcoming safe streets improvements on Humboldt Drive and Grand Avenue, this Sun. 4/12, 11 AM to 1 PM, meeting at 1727 W. Grand

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light schedule on Friday and Monday, probably just running Today’s Headlines. We will resume full publication on Tuesday.

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– John Greenfield, editor

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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