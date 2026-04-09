Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 9

Sponsored by:

• More coverage of yesterday’s CTA board meeting (Tribune, ABC)

• “Cook County launches CTA crime task force: Officials outline a new effort to strengthen transit-related prosecutions and improve safety across the CTA system” (Fox)

• “Police were on the scene at the CTA Belmont Avenue Red-Brown-Purple Line station in Lakeview early Thursday investigating a possible attack on the Red Line” (CBS)

• “Metra’s $156 million construction program includes station improvements, crossing upgrades” (Shaw Local)

• “Two Stadiums In The South Loop? Neighbors Weigh In On Proposed Mega Project” that could bring Sox Field to the 14th Street Amtrak railyard (Block Club)

• “Chicago Zoning Committee to skip another month and leave developments in limbo but Ald. Lawson has plan for deal” (Tribune)

• Bike ride discussing upcoming safe streets improvements on Humboldt Drive and Grand Avenue, this Sun. 4/12, 11 AM to 1 PM, meeting at 1727 W. Grand

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light schedule on Friday and Monday, probably just running Today’s Headlines. We will resume full publication on Tuesday.

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $30,606 with $19,394 to go, ideally by the end of April

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor