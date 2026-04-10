Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 10
8:55 AM CDT on April 10, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
More from Streetsblog Chicago
Last night, Damian Gomez’s loved ones remembered him and called for justice, with support from dozens of bike riders and safe streets advocates
April 9, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 9
April 9, 2026
CTA: “Yes we can… extend the #10 bus to the Obama Center!” Service upgrades, safety concerns dominated the agency’s April board meeting
April 8, 2026
“Safe Streets: The Comedy Show” contó con la participación de concejales y activista latinxs, y un debate sobre la ‘ciclotroversia’ de Avenida Archer
Traducido por Ruth Rosas.
April 8, 2026
Today’s Headline for Wednesday, April 8
• Johnson announced his pick for permanent CDOT chief, City Hall vet William Cheaks, pending Council approval. Cheaks voiced support for bikeway construction. (Tribune)
April 8, 2026
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