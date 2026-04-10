Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 10

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• We’re double-checking, but it appears that, contrary to rumors, Ald. “Red” Burnett’s (27) will not oppose Grand safety project between Damen and Ogden (Bluesky, Twitter)

• CPD: Man, 57, argued w/ woman who stabbed him at Belmont Red stop 4/8 around 1:30 AM. An hour later the victim got in another altercation at 79th, resulting in arrest (WGN)

• CPD releases images of man who allegedly punched another man in the face on Red Line, causing broken nose and concussion, 4/2 near North/Clybourn Station (Fox)

• Police release image of man who allegedly groped a woman as she was exiting Monroe Station, followed victim up escalator, 4/7, around 9:13 PM (Fox)

• “Metra negotiated contract for operations on BNSF Railway, extending its agreement to operate on BNSF Line between Chicago and Aurora, Ill., for up to 10 years.” (Trains.com)

• “Logan Square Farmers Market Moving To ‘Forever Home’ At Redesigned Traffic Circle Plaza” (Block Club)

• The Obama Center will have decent transit and bicycle access. A SBC reader wants to know, what’s the plan for bike parking?

• CTA offers service to lots sporting events this weekend. There will be temporary bus reroutes on SB State between Wacker and Randolph due to construction

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light schedule today and Monday, probably just running Today’s Headlines. We will resume full publication on Tuesday.

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $30,606 with $19,394 to go, ideally by the end of April

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor