Opponents of the Dickens Greenway proposal find a fan in Alderman Michele Smith

On Tuesday night Alderman Michele Smith of the 43rd ward convened a public meeting over Zoom about the two-years-old proposal to convert part of Dickens Avenue in Lincoln Park into a “Greenway”. CDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Program Manager David Smith presented plans for the Greenway and answered questions from the audience. It was a well-attended meeting with 166 people in attendance when the Q&A period began around 90 minutes into the meeting. At the beginning of the meeting it was clear that many people had already formed their opinions about the Greenway.

Alderman Smith began by saying that she was not a fan of the Dickens Shared Street concept – a project last year that introduced temporary traffic calming measures to create more car-free space when people wanted more room when spending time outside. She said that it had been poorly executed, causing lots of problems for people who drive. CDOT’s rollout of shared streets last summer featured traffic barricades at intersections of the shared street and staggered traffic barrels with signs encouraging slow driving speeds in the street to slow down drivers and allow pedestrians and cyclists to enjoy the street.

Some attendees entered the meeting registering their support or opposition. Audience members were allowed to “like” questions or comments they agreed with. The chat function was disabled but plenty of comments were provided in the Q&A section of the Zoom app. NIMBYS within the ward have raised concerns about “outsiders” entering the tony Lincoln Park neighborhood and unfounded claims pedestrians will be at risk of being hit by cyclists. We debunked some of those claims in an August 2019 article.

David Smith of CDOT began by speaking about the goals for the proposed Dickens Greenway: improving pedestrian safety and comfort, organizing the street to accommodate people who are already cycling against traffic, and providing consistent and predictable vehicle speeds. He noted that cycling is the fastest growing transportation mode in the city of Chicago and in Lincoln Park.

The Dickens Greenway project would make specific changes to include a contraflow bike lane to allow eastbound cycling on the one-way westbound street, a lower 20 mph speed limit, sidewalk extensions, speed humps, and raised crosswalks to calm motorized traffic and make walking safer and easier. Feedback from the August 2019 meeting (which Streetsblog Chicago covered) and conversations with officials and parents at St. James Lutheran School shaped the added components to the greenway.

Raised crosswalks, green markings at alleys and intersections, school zone signage, and new pick-up & drop-off signage will be added to the 800 block of west Dickens Avenue near St. James Lutheran School. Attendees were advised that the contraflow bike lanes will not interfere with pick-up & drop-off activity. Based on feedback from the last public meeting, CDOT is now proposing to widen the contra-flow bike lane to allow for better visibility of cyclists and adding dashed bike lane lines at right turns. The dashing will allow turning cars to cross into the bike lane–making it clear that drivers can enter the bike lanes when turning right.

CDOT presented a breakdown of public comments from the August 2019 Dickens Greenway meeting. Sixty-four percent of public comments were in support of the Greenway, 32 percent were against it, and four percent were neutral. Key themes emerged from the feedback CDOT received. Those who are supportive of the Greenway cited a need to get around the neighborhood safely, the formalization of an already popular cycling route, and a safer connection to Oz Park. Comments against the Greenway cited concerns about people from other parts of the city entering the neighborhood, fear of it becoming a “Bicycle Highway”, and desires to limit the amount of cyclists coming to Oz Park.

Part of the Dickens Greenway will improve connections to Oz Park. CDOT will be adding a bicycle only ramp to the entrance of Oz Park and creating a sharp turn that forces cyclists to slow down. See image below.

CDOT also plans to more than double bike parking throughout the park and at Lincoln Park High School, which adjoins the park. CDOT presented data that Oz Park is already popular destination for people biking and that people know how to navigate the muti-use paths with respect.

Last summer, Dickens Avenue was temporarily converted into a Shared Street. CDOT staff observed how people were using the street. David Smith shared these insights at the meeting:

Far more pedestrians used Dickens than cyclists

There was less bicycle traffic on Dickens compared to other shared streets

Dickens did not take the place of Armitage bike lanes (277 bikes on Dickens observed in a 24 hour period compared to 520 on Armitage)

There were far fewer bikes than cars that typically bike on Dickens

Cars and bikes need to safely coexist

Oz Park is a destination, not a throughway

Aesthetics matter–Alderman Smith and CDOT received criticism about “ugly traffic barrels”

CDOT manager David Smith addressed many of the comments from audience members by stating, “We need to get out of our silos. This is not about bikes versus cars or cars versus bikes. Plenty of people who bike also drive. We want to create streets that are safe no matter how you get around.”

Attendees had a number of questions about the impact on car parking. David Smith stated numerous times during the meeting that there will be little to no impact on parking. A number of folks also voiced concerns about whether or not cyclists will stop at stop signs. David Smith stated that the majority of cyclists will obey the planned stop signs and that cyclist-pedestrian crashes are rare and involve minor injuries compared to crashes that involve vehicles. There were also a number of supporters on the call as well.

If the Dickens Greenway is approved, CDOT SAFE (Streets Are For Everyone) Ambassadors will be assigned to discuss safe behaviors and responsibilities with all users: help families understand how to safely bike on the street, educate drivers on the new layout and their responsibilities to drive safely, and educate bicyclists on their responsibilities.

Alderman Smith later commented that she wanted police officers to come out and ensure that cyclists stop at stop signs. She added that, “Every one of us has experienced a bad cyclist” and that she would like to see the city require licensing and registration for cyclists.

Considering that licensing and registration for drivers has not led to a decrease in vehicular crashes, pedestrian and cyclists fatalities I am perplexed at the implication it is cyclists who need more regulation. I was astonished that Alderman Smith voiced lots of anti-bike sentiments during the meeting. At the end of the three-hour meeting I was left even more frustrated that simple projects like the Dickens Greenway which aim to increase safety for people walking and biking are subject to public approval.

Alderman Pat Dowell has also proposed a licensing scheme for bicyclists in Chicago, back in 2013, as a revenue-raising idea. After we explained bike licensing costs more than it brings in all while reducing how many people ride bikes, the Chicago Tribune wrote an editorial supporting Dowell’s idea and we debunked it again. John Greenfield wrote:

However, as has been shown in city after city, as bike mode share grows, the crash rate drops due to the safety-in-numbers factor. Cyclists become more visible, so that drivers learn to check for bikes before making a turn or opening a car door. If motorists are scared to death of hitting someone on a bike, that’s a good thing because it causes them to drive more cautiously, which benefits all road users.

Alderman Smith was asked what the next steps are. Alderman Smith informed the few remaining attendees that the 43rd Ward Office will continue gathering feedback on the proposed plan. If you would like to weigh in on the Dickens Greenway, you’re encouraged to email yourvoice@ward43.org.