Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 3

Family of Anthony Alvarez, killed while fleeing officers, marches to demand justice (Block Club)

Man died Monday morning after getting pinned between Red Line and 87th platform (Sun-Times)

Hit-and-run SUV driver seriously injured male pedestrian, 33, in Chatham (Sun-Times)

Witnesses: Driver intentionally struck Logan picnickers after yelling anti-Asian comments (Tribune)

Outdoor roller rink proposed for W. Garfield; some residents worried about crime (Block Club)

WBEZ checks out the abandoned S. Chicago velodrome, now how to drive-in church services

McHenry County’s Pedalpalooza 5/22-23 will raise funds for Family Health Partnership Clinic

