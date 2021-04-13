Logan dragging case highlights how IDOT control of Chicago streets makes us less safe

According to the city’s crash data portal, a driver struck a pedestrian at this site a little over a year ago on February 12, 2020.

Paul Sajovec, Waguespack’s chief of staff, told Block Club Chicago’s Mina Bloom that the ward has asked the Chicago Department of Transportation to conduct a traffic study at the site. However, Sajovec later said that CDOT told his office that stop signs are a non-starter because that segment of Diversey is an arterial street under IDOT jurisdiction, and the signs would be contrary to state guidelines. Diversey between Central Park and California avenues is slated to be repaved with buffered bike lanes and sidewalk bump-outs. The 32nd Ward office has not heard any griping from residents about the intersection before Sunday’s crash, Sajovec told Block Club.

“This is not how you plan for transportation safety, though,” responded Streetsblog Chicago cofounder Steven Vance. He argued that not putting stop signs at an intersection where pedestrians currently resign themselves to playing Frogger with drivers is similar to not building a bridge across a river because some people are able to swim across it.

“What’s the point of state highways in/through cities?” tweeted landscape architect Kris Lucius in response to the news. “They rarely function differently than comparably sized city streets. Nobody takes Irving Park or North instead of Fullerton because it has a number… If I were a city I’d want to own my roads.”

IDOT’s control of Chicago streets has been a recurring barrier to safer streets. For years the department quietly blocked the installation of protected bike lanes on state roads within the city, although the May 2013 killing of cyclist Bobby Cann by a drunk, speeding driver on Clybourn Avenue in River North, a state route, spurred the end of that harmful policy.

But state jurisdiction of Chicago streets continues to be a major hurdle for CDOT proposals to install bikeways, implement road diets, and other safety initiatives, because IDOT has long prioritized moving car traffic quickly through the communities we walk and bike in. Abolishing it would go a long way towards making our streets safer.