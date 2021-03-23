Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 23

Two people were shot and injured at 47th Street Green Line station (WGN)

Driver charged with DUI after striking pedestrian in Hinsdale (Tribune)

Yet another police chase ends in a crash, at Nagle and Foster (CBS)

Bellwood mayoral candidate John Wicks threatens to remove all red light cameras (Crusader)

27-story apartment tower near Morgan stop with 20% affordable units gets key approval (Block Club)

ATA deputy director Melody Geraci looks back at her 16 years on the job

Sneak peek of ATA auction items up for bid at Thursday’s gala

