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Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 18

8:57 AM CDT on August 18, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 18
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• CPD releases images of man who allegedly yelled profanities at and slapped a woman riding bus 7/29 around 10:12 PM on 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue (Fox)

• “CTA Bolsters Frequent Network with Four Additional Routes by End of 2026″

• “Metra expands discounted student rail pass program to DePaul and Roosevelt universities” (Daily Herald)

• “Republican IL governor candidate Bailey calls for ending tolls; Pritzker questions funding plan” (ABC)

• Letter: A bus ride showed me, “Chicago is touted as the city that works, but I prefer to think of it as a city that cares.” (Tribune)

• “State Police utilize Bicycle Response Team at Illinois State Fair, plan to train over 100 troopers as bicycle operators” (WJBD)

• Boxing Out Negativity, which has partnered with Equiticity on community bike rides, opens North Lawndale gym (Block Club)

• “9 Condos Could Replace… Building On Uptown’s Clark” 1/2 mile from ‘L’ and Metra stations with 10 car spots, no affordable units. Virtual meeting 8/27 6 PM (Block Club)

• “Data Centers Emerging As Key Issue In Illinois Governor’s Race” (Block Club)

• Join Ald. Andre Vasquez (40) to ride from Lincoln Square to Bike the Drive, Sun. 9/6, 6 AM from Ainslie Arts Plaza, Ainslie/Western/Lincoln

Streetsblog Chicago is on a light publication schedule this week, probably just publishing Today’s Headlines. We will resume full publication on Monday, August 24.

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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