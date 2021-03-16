New data confirms red light cams save lives, IL politicians once again threaten to ban them

Based on previous Northwestern University research, we already knew that Chicago’s red light cameras have been doing their job to prevent serious and fatal crashes. Today the Chicago Department of Transportation provided Streetsblog with more recent data that reaffirms that the cams are saving lives.

However, in February 2020 state legislators led by then-Republican state rep David McSweeney of Barrington Hills overwhelming passed legislation in the Illinois House that would ban red light cameras in many suburban municipalities, although Chicago would not be affected. But last month fellow GOP state rep Deanne Mazzochi of Elmhurst introduced a new bill that would ban the cams everywhere in Illinois, including our city.

The Northwestern University Transportation Center study of Chicago’s red light camera program released in March 2017 found that the cameras have had significant safety benefits, resulting in a ten-percent drop in injury crashes, including a 19-percent drop T-bone and/or turning crashes, which are more likely to result in serious injuries than other types of collisions. The report also noted a “spillover effect” that is leading to less red light running at intersections that don’t have the cams.

This morning CDOT directed Streetsblog to the most recent crash stats from Chicago red light camera intersections, available on the city’s website. This comparison shows that between 2005 and 2018 collisions of all types were down at intersections with the cams, and overall safety had improved.

(According to CDOT, the findings are based on comparisons from the Illinois Department of Transportation of crashes that happened within 250 feet of current red light camera-enforced intersections in 2005 and 2018. In 2009, IDOT changed its reporting methodology for certain crash types to include only crashes resulting in $1,500 or more in property damage [increased from $500]; this may have an effect on the comparison of total, right-angle [“T-bone”] and rear-end crashes reported, but does not affect the comparison of crashes involving pedestrians or resulting in injury.)

Here are the findings. Between 2005 and 2018: