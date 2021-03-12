CDOT to the feds: The new draft of the MUTCD is still way too car-centric

The Federal Highway Administration is currently working on the 11th edition of the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, the national guidebook of standards for traffic signs, road markings, and signals. By law, all U.S. traffic control devices must substantially conform to these rules. The problem is that the MUTCD has traditionally had a windshield perspective, prioritizing driving before all other modes, to the detriment of safety and convenience of people on foot and bike. It might seem like obscure document, but it sets the tone and parameters for what traffic engineers are willing to consider on our streets based on whether or not it’s “in the manual” or not.

The manual hasn’t been updated since 2009, and the FWHA has released a draft of the next edition. Transportation agencies and advocates are currently providing input on the proposed amendments. Here are some tips on on how you can get involved.

I was encouraged to learn today that the Chicago Department of Transportation is lobbying the feds to make the new version of the manual more people-friendly. Today CDOT chief Gia Biagi sent a letter to Stephanie Pollack, acting administrator of the FWHA titled “Request for an expedited reframing of the MUTCD as a proactive safety regulation.”