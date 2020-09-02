Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 1

Tribune: Union Pacific needs to start forcing conductors, masked, to collect Metra fares

Metra CEO Derwinski discusses the railroad’s ridership and revenue challenges (WBBM)

Longtime CTA bus driver Gabriel Tyson, 68, found murdered in Markham home (CBS)

Driver who killed pedestrian, 67, in Englewood charged with hit-and-run (Sun-Times)

4 people critically injured in crash this morning on LSD near Belmont (Sun-Times)

Boy, 4, left in car injured when man stole vehicle and crashed it in S. Shore (NBC)

Crain’s hosts a webcast on Chicago public transportation challenges on 9/26

