Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 1

  • Tribune: Union Pacific needs to start forcing conductors, masked, to collect Metra fares
  • Metra CEO Derwinski discusses the railroad’s ridership and revenue challenges (WBBM)
  • Longtime CTA bus driver Gabriel Tyson, 68, found murdered in Markham home (CBS)
  • Driver who killed pedestrian, 67, in Englewood charged with hit-and-run (Sun-Times)
  • 4 people critically injured in crash this morning on LSD near Belmont (Sun-Times)
  • Boy, 4, left in car injured when man stole vehicle and crashed it in S. Shore (NBC)
  • Crain’s hosts a webcast on Chicago public transportation challenges on 9/26

