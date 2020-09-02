Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 1
- Tribune: Union Pacific needs to start forcing conductors, masked, to collect Metra fares
- Metra CEO Derwinski discusses the railroad’s ridership and revenue challenges (WBBM)
- Longtime CTA bus driver Gabriel Tyson, 68, found murdered in Markham home (CBS)
- Driver who killed pedestrian, 67, in Englewood charged with hit-and-run (Sun-Times)
- 4 people critically injured in crash this morning on LSD near Belmont (Sun-Times)
- Boy, 4, left in car injured when man stole vehicle and crashed it in S. Shore (NBC)
- Crain’s hosts a webcast on Chicago public transportation challenges on 9/26
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.