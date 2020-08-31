Driver in custody after allegedly fatally striking man in Englewood, fleeing the scene

Police took a driver into custody after they allegedly struck and killed a man walking in Englewood and failed to render aid.

On Thursday, August 27, at about 3:50 p.m., a 67-year-old man was crossing the street in a crosswalk on the 6900 block of South Damen Avenue in Englewood, the Sun-Times reported. The driver was heading east on 69th and attempted to make a southbound turn on Damen when they failed to yield, striking the man, and fled the scene, according to Police New Affairs.

The victim was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. As of this morning, the Cook County medical examiner’s office had not released his identity, pending notification of kin.

The driver was later pulled over by police and taken into custody, according to police. The motorist has not yet been cited or charged.