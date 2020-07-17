Sam D. Yousif, 13, killed by negligent driver at unsafe bike crossing near N. Branch Trail

Reading the Chicago Sun-Times report on the death of Sam D. Yousif, 13, who was fatally struck on his bike by a pickup truck driver in north-suburban Niles yesterday afternoon, you’d be left with the impression that it was tragic case, but one where a boy who was riding recklessly caused his own death. However, a quick look at the geography of the intersection shows there was more to the story. Inattentive driving by a teenage motorist and unsafe bike infrastructure appear to have been major factors in the crash.

According to the Niles police department, at about 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, authorities responded to the crash at Cleveland Street and Waukegan Road. Police said the 18-year-old driver of a 2014 a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling northbound on Waukegan when he struck Yousif, who was riding west on Cleveland across Waukegan.

Yousif was transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene and was not judged to be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to police.

“At this time, no citations have been issued, as this investigation is still ongoing,” said Niles Police spokesman Commander Tony Scipione III told Streetsblog. “We will be waiting for the investigations report by our Major Crash Investigations Reconstructionist Team to be completed before we make our final decision to issue citations or not.

The Sun-Times report contained the statement, “Witnesses told authorities the boy was crossing Waukegan Road at Cleveland Avenue when he rode directly in front of [the driver], police said.” That implies that the case is clear-cut: Yousif appeared in front of the driver without warning, so the motorist couldn’t have been expected to hit the brakes in time to avert the tragedy, and shouldn’t be held responsible.

However, if the news outlet had bothered to look at a Google Street View of the intersection, they would have seen that the driver, who was only five years older than the victim, was warned to watch out for vulnerable road users by two signs. The intersection, which has crosswalks at all intersections, has both white “Yield Here to Pedestrians” signs and yellow “School Crossing” signs.

A look at Google Maps would have also shown the Sun-Times that this stretch of Cleveland is a designated bike route. A trailhead for the popular North Branch Trail is located about a half-mile east of the crash site, so Yousif may have been coming from the path after taking a car-free bike ride.