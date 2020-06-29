Isaac Martinez, 13, killed in Ashburn, is 2nd cyclist critically or fatally injured in a week

Update 6/29/20, 1:15 PM: Bike Lane Uprising is holding a human-protected bike lane vigil to honor Isaac Martinez this evening at 6:30 p.m. at Columbus and Lawndale avenues, near 83rd Street. Participants are encouraged to show up as close to 6:30 as possible and bring lights and signs. A group will be riding to the vigil from the Halsted Blue Line station at Halsted and Van Buren streets, leaving at 5:15 p.m. sharp. The vigil site is next to Metra’s SouthWest Service Ashburn stop, and a 4.3-mile bike ride southeast from the Midway Orange Line station.

On Sunday evening a hit-and-run driver struck and killed 13-year-old Isaac Martinez on his bike in the Southwest Side Ashburn neighborhood and fled the scene. Martinez was the second person cycling to be critically or fatally struck in Chicago within a week.

At about 6:50 p.m. Sunday, authorities were called to the 8300 block of South Lawndale Avenue in response to a hit-and-run crash, the Chicago Tribune reported. According to police, Martinez was biking south on Lawndale when the driver of a “Ford work van,” also heading south, struck him from behind and failed to stop to render aid. Police said the incident report narrative does not indicate the driver was turning.

While police said the boy was in a bike lane when he was struck, there are no marked bike lanes in the area, although Lawndale is part of an east-west signed bike route on 83rd Street.