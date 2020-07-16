E-bikes to the rescue: 24 cycles and 12 cargo bikes lent to COVID aid organizations

The COVID-19 pandemic has created high demand for services at nonprofits that provide food, clothing, diapers, water, fresh produce, personal protective equipment, and other critical needs. Mutual aid groups have formed all across the city, and many members of those groups have used bicycles for their work.

On a recent grocery run I spotted a “Rogers Park Mutual Aid” sign attached to a trailer when I made a trip to the grocery store. A few weeks later Bike Lane Uprising helped organize bike riders to assist with emergency food deliveries for non-profits seeking assistance. Now, we have another initiative that will help non-profits transport goods in an environmentally sustainable way.

Chicago resident Beth Bond works as the urban mobility solutions leader for Bosch, a manufacturer of e-bike motors, batteries, and displays, and she was inspired to action after seeing families taking public transit to reach aid distribution sites. Beth was also aware that South and West side communities are subject to environmental injustices so she wanted to be part of the solution for reducing emissions in those neighborhoods.

Reducing the number of people who need to travel to aid distribution points, many of which are often overwhelmed with cars idling around the block, or people crowded inside the facility, mitigates potential negative impacts to public health and the environment. When Beth proposed the idea of providing electric cargo bikes to community groups in underserved communities, Bosch was on board.

Bosch, along with Tern Bicycles, Stile Products, Inc., and B-Cycle, is providing 12 cargo e-bikes and 24 e-bikes with supporting batteries to 11 public agencies, community groups, and small businesses from July through September. The entities include Northwest Side Housing Center, Logan Square Neighborhood Association, Dill Pickle Foods, North Lawndale Community Coordinating Council, Teamwork, R.A.G.E., Taryn Randle, Bronzeville Community Development Partnership, Project HOOD, South Shore Works, and The Quarry Local Food Pantry. Together these entities serve 44,000 families located in Belmont Cragin, Logan Square, North Lawndale, Englewood, Chatham, Bronzeville and South Shore. The Tern cargo bikes, for example can carry up to 440 pounds.

The bikes include onboard GPS that will allow the companies to collect data from each delivery ride, which the companies say could be used to inform future bike infrastructure planning. The companies say the data will be shared with “a number of partners,” including the Chicago Department of Transportation.

It’s great that these cargo cycles are available to help with pandemic needs right now, and hopefully they will help inspire more local agencies, nonprofits, and businesses to replace car and truck trips with bike runs in the future.