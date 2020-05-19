Planned West Loop changes include closing block of Milwaukee, wider sidewalks

Also on a pilot basis, the single northwest-bound block of Milwaukee Avenue between Canal and Clinton will be reduced to local access only “since there are two building garages on the north side and Metra staff parking on the south side of Milwaukee near Canal.” Construction barrels with five-foot spacing will be used to reconfigure and remove Milwaukee from the five-way stoplight intersections of Lake/Canal/Milwaukee and Fulton/Clinton/Milwaukee. “The reconfiguration will produce four-legged intersections at Canal/Lake and Clinton/Fulton, reduce crossing distance and improve safety for pedestrians and improve capacity and intersection operation for vehicular traffic.”

The existing two-way protected bike lane on Clinton will be extended north a block from Fulton to the existing Kinzie protected bike lanes. Cyclists who currently use that one block of Milwaukee to head northwest from Canal to Milwaukee Avenue proper via Fulton and Desplaines Street will instead be directed to use Fulton to get to Clinton. If the pilot becomes permanent, the northbound bike lane at Lake/Canal will be modified to facilitate this move.

Since Milwaukee will still be open to local vehicular traffic, presumably it will still be possible, although perhaps technically illegal, for cyclists to continue to use that one diagonal block of Milwaukee as a minor shortcut. On the other hand, the proposed closure raises the question, were people who live outside the ward given any opportunity to weigh in on a project that will impact the bike network?

As part of the project, a secondary drop-off lay-by lane will added near the rear of the building, accessible from Clinton. A covered dog-friendly area under the Clinton viaduct will have a weather canopy.