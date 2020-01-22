Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 22
- CPD: Police chase after man, 43, critically shot ended with crash at Montrose/Western (WGN)
- Police chase for “minor traffic violation” on LSD ends with crash by Burnham Harbor (Sun-Times)
- Man charged for driving while high in possible 1st pot-related DUI in IL after legalization (CBS)
- Metra train hit semi in Edgebrook yesterday, the 2nd Metra/vehicle crash this week (NBC)
- Blue Line trains won’t stop at Grand Avenue station this weekend (Block Club)
- Better signs and upgrades are on the way for Chicago’s Pedway system (Tribune)
- LeBron announce free bike-share memberships for teens in NYC, SF & Chicago (Fast Company)
- 8 Metra excursions to take with your kids (Chicago Parent)
- Streetsblog funding victory party this Wednesday 1/22, 6-9 PM at RevBrew, 3340 N. Kedzie
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.