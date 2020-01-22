Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 22

CPD: Police chase after man, 43, critically shot ended with crash at Montrose/Western (WGN)

Police chase for “minor traffic violation” on LSD ends with crash by Burnham Harbor (Sun-Times)

Man charged for driving while high in possible 1st pot-related DUI in IL after legalization (CBS)

Metra train hit semi in Edgebrook yesterday, the 2nd Metra/vehicle crash this week (NBC)

Blue Line trains won’t stop at Grand Avenue station this weekend (Block Club)

Better signs and upgrades are on the way for Chicago’s Pedway system (Tribune)

LeBron announce free bike-share memberships for teens in NYC, SF & Chicago (Fast Company)

8 Metra excursions to take with your kids (Chicago Parent)

Streetsblog funding victory party this Wednesday 1/22, 6-9 PM at RevBrew, 3340 N. Kedzie

