Come toast the SBC funding victory with us next Wednesday 1/22 at RevBrew

Last month Streetsblog Chicago readers came out of the woodwork last month to help us raise a little over $50K to win a $50K challenge grant from from The Chicago Community Trust charitable foundation, once again proving that there’s a future for community-supported journalism. That $100,000 will keep us operating at full strength through 2020, allowing us to keep fighting the good fight for a safer, more equitable, more efficient, and more enjoyable Chicagoland transportation system.

To celebrate, we’d like to invite all Streetsblog Chicago supporters and readers to join us for our annual party at Revolution Brewing’s Kedzie Avenue taproom (not to be confused with their Milwaukee Avenue brewpub.). Here’s the skinny:

Streetsblog Chicago funding victory celebration

Wednesday, January 22, 6-8 PM

Revolution Brewing’s Kedzie Taproom

3340 N. Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Free admission and popcorn, cash bar

Streetsblog meet-ups are always a great opportunity to mingle with movers and shakers in the local sustainable transportation scene As a special thank-you to our $100+ donors, they’ll receive a free beer compliments of RevBrew, plus a copy of my cross-country cycling travelogue “Bars Across America.”

The brewery is located a ten-minute walk northeast of the Belmont Blue Line station. There are bike racks inside the taproom, and the nearest Divvy station is located at about 3500 N. Elston, a five-minute walk away. The taproom doesn’t serve food, but feel free to bring your own.

As always, big thanks for your loyal support!

– John Greenfield, editor