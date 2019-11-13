Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 13
- City tweaks ride-hail tax plan to provide a discount for wheelchair users (Tribune)
- Chicago Reporter: The Uber tax would improve equity, but why not tax companies directly?
- More data on why the ride-hail tax will largely be paid by the wealthy, not the poor (CNT)
- Lime endorses the ride-hail tax, which would encourage micromobility device use (Crain’s)
- Residents demand action after groping attacks on women along Frankfort bike trail (Fox)
- School bus stuck on LFT after making wrong turn near Lake Shore Drive, Bryn Mawr (ABC)
- Party like it’s 1999: Bike Winter 20th anniversary party 12/4, 7-9 PM at RevBrew’s Kedzie Taproom
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago