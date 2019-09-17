No, Tribune columnist Rex Huppke, helmet-shaming isn’t the way to keep cyclists safe

Update 9/17/19, 3:30 PM: Rex Huppke deserves some credit for responding to this post with what has to be the most cordial response *ever* to a Streetsblog Chicago deconstruction of a mainstream opinion piece on cycling. Huppke tweeted, “This is a smart and thoughtful response to my column on bike helmets, by @greenfieldjohn. We agree on much, particularly that America should be bike-friendly like our far more environmentally sane European friends. But even if [the United States becomes] sane, I think helmet use is important.”

The Chicago Tribune’s full-time right-wing bloviator John Kass used to frequently write columns ridiculing cyclists as “Little Bike People,” but have you noticed that he’s been silent on bike issues for several years? That’s thanks to Dustin Valenta, who survived grievous injuries after a motorist doored him on Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park.

Back in 2013, after the city of Chicago doubled the fine for dooring a cyclist, Kass wrote a column implying that drivers shouldn’t be held responsible when they open car doors on people biking. In a statement to Streetsblog, Valenta explained why the columnist’s position was wrongheaded. “For John Kass to simply view the fine for opening your door in the path of a cyclist as an inconvenience to drivers is willfully ignorant… if you are not acting responsibly, why shouldn’t you be fined the maximum penalty for endangering a life?”

We haven’t heard a peep out of Kass about bikes since then.

However, I suppose somebody else at the Tribune had to step in to fill the bike-trolling void. Hence, today’s “funny” column from Rex Huppke titled “Bicyclists should be shamed into wearing helmets.”

“People who don’t wear bicycle helmets are about as ubiquitous as they are irresponsible,” Huppke writes. “And they make me angry.”

He then states that he’s going to adopt the voice of his even-more-curmudgeonly future self Old Man Huppke. “Peddling [SIC] around with nothing to protect your noggin? That’s high-level stupidity… if a car or curb or tree or pothole decides it wants to play natural selection, guess who’s gonna lose? DID YOU GUESS?!? THE ANSWER IS: THE MORON WHO ISN’T A WEARING A HELMET!”

Hilarious, right?

The columnist then quotes Northwestern Memorial Hospital emergency room physician George Chiampas, who notes that it’s common for Chicago motorists to injure people on bikes by striking them or dooring them, and sometimes people crash while riding fast on the Lakefront Trail. The doctor correctly notes that helmets can help prevent or mitigate brain or facial injuries in the event that a cyclist’s head hits the pavement or another hard surface like a windshield. (Although for some reason Chiampas also mentions neck injuries, which typical bike helmets don’t prevent, but actually make more likely.)