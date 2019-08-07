Hit-and-Run Driver Fatally Struck Mark Dandridge, 54, in Burnside

A pickup truck driver struck and killed Mark Dandridge, 54, in the Burnside neighborhood last weekend and fled the scene.

On Saturday, August 3, at about 3:15 p.m., Dandridge was walking south in the 9400 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when the driver struck him from behind in the viaduct, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy later found that Dandridge died of multiple injuries due to a motor vehicle striking pedestrian.

Police have released an image of a red-and-black Dodge Ram, possibly a 1993 to 2002 model, with black rims, black trim on the bottom and a black front grill, possibly custom-painted. The pickup was last seen traveling east on 95th Street from Cottage Grove. People with information are urged to contact Major Accidents unit at 312-745-4521.

Fatality Tracker: 2019 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 21

Bicyclist: 0

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on preliminary Chicago Police Department data for January though May 2019 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for July and August.