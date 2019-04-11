Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 8

  • City Council Approves $2B in TIF Money for Lincoln Yards, The 78 (Block Club)
  • MPC’s Wennink Discusses How Lincoln Yards Will Affect Transportation (CBS)
  • More Coverage of the Passage of the Divvy Expansion Deal (Sun-Times)
  • CTA Calls Halsted Bus/Bike Lane Experiment a Success, Wants to Try It Elsewhere (Tribune)
  • Man Hospitalized After Being Punched in the Face at Jackson Blue Line Stop (Block Club)
  • Driver Who Killed Man, Dumped Body, Won a Seat on Park Forest Library Board (Tribune)
  • Blue Line Service Restored After Derailment Between Rosemont and O’Hare (WGN)
  • Residual Delays on BNSF After Signal Problems at Union Station (ABC)

