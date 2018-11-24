Join Us for a Streetsblog Meetup at Bar Louie Dearborn Station on Monday 12/3

On Monday, December 3, from 5-7 p.m. (probably somewhat later), Streetsblog Chicago will hold a reader meetup at Bar Louie’s Dearborn Station location, 47 W. Polk St. in Printer’s Row. Our meetups are always a great opportunity to hang out and network with folks who are passionate about sustainable transportation and livable streets.

Here’s the skinny:

Streetsblog Meetup

Monday, December 3, from 5-7 p.m. (probably somewhat later)

Bar Louie Dearborn Station

47 W. Polk St., Chicago

RSVP on Facebook if you like.

Bar Louie has a wide selection of food and libations, and selected appetizers and flatbreads, and bottles of wine will be half-off until 7 p.m. After 7 the bar will be hosting a trivia night.

The bar is located around the corner from the Harrison Red Line station. It’s also served by the #22 Clark and #62 Archer buses, and several routes on State Street. There’s a Divvy station at the northwest corner of Dearborn Station, just south of Polk and Federal St. Hope to see you there!

