BMW Driver Fatally Struck Lorraine Campion, 91, as She Crossed Street in Edgewater

A BMW driver struck and killed 91-year-old Lorraine Campion as she crossed Sheridan Road on Monday morning in Edgewater.

At about 11:18 a.m., Campion was crossing westbound in the 5500 block of North Sheridan Road, according to Officer Jennifer Bryk from Police News Affairs.

The driver, a 29-year-old male “was driving southbound on Sheridan Road and was attempting to turn left into a parking lot, and overtook another vehicle that was waiting to turn left,” according to Bryk. According to a Sun-Times report, the first driver was in a BMW.

The Edgewater Beach Apartments have a parking garage entrance on the east side Sheridan on this block, with two inbound driveways. An employee from the management office I spoke with was familiar with the case but declined to confirm the location of the crash.

After the motorist struck Campion, who lived on the same block, she was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where she later died, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The BMW driver was cited for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the roadway.

This was the second fatal pedestrian crash involving a vehicle entering or leaving a driveway on this block with less than a decade. In May 2009 taxi driver Desta Pawlos, 29, fatally struck Robert Deighton, 42, as the cabbie was exiting a driveway. Pawlos was cited for failing to stop when entering or leaving a driveway or alley.

Fatality Tracker: 2018 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 30

Bicyclist: 6

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The counts are based on Chicago Police Department data for January-August 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for September.