Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 16

  • Reverend Who Closed LSD Plans Labor Day Anti-Violence March to Block O’Hare Traffic (Tribune)
  • Rauner Signs Dutch Reach Safety Bill Into Law (Active Trans)
  • Tribune Coverage of South Siders’ Plea to Save the 31st Street Bus
  • Metra BNSF Line Exec Promises to Fix Crowding, Air conditioning Problems (TribuneCTJ)
  • No Citations for Minivan Driver Who Fatally Struck Pedestrian on I-80 in Joliet (Sun-Times)
  • GoFundMe Launched for Lost Lake Bartender Left-Hooked Bike by CTA Driver (Block Club)
  • CTA Adds Hi-Def Cameras at 4 Blue Line Station (ABC)
  • Wisniewski Discusses Illinois’ Structurally Deficient Bridges on “Chicago Tonight
  • Little Village Residents Worry Giant Warehouse Will Worsen Semi Traffic (Block Club)
  • Plan Commission Considering TOD at 1750 N. Western With 109 Units, 42 Spots (Block Club)
  • How Community Members Saved the New Lennox Train Station From Demolition (Tribune)
  • After 50 Years in the Biz, Mt. Prospect Bike Shop Owner Is Closing His Store (Herald)

First of all, a huge thanks to all the advertisers, sponsors, and readers who have helped out with the effort to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.

Unfortunately, due to a major sponsorship that didn’t materialize in time, we didn’t hit $50K by the midnight 8/1 deadline. Fortunately, The Trust has graciously extended the deadline to 9/1. We’re currently at $49,000, so we’ve got only $1,000 left to raise.

So if you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily transportation coverage and haven’t already chipped in, there’s still time to do so. You can make a donation on our Public Good page.

And be sure to come to our party on Thursday, August 30, 6-8 p.m. at Revolution Brewing’s Kedzie Avenue taproom (not to be confused with their Milwaukee Avenue brewpub), 3440 North Kedzie in Avondale. All $100+ donors will get a free book and a free pint. Thanks again to everyone who has stepped up during the fund drive so far — we really appreciate your support.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog ChicagoBanner for our fundraising campaign that says Donate and help us win a $50,000 grant from The Chicago Community Trust to hire a new reporter

  • planetshwoop

    I think the Little Village claim about fairness should be seriously considered. There were significant concerns about the pollution the old plant generated, and to replace that with diesel not only continues to mess with the air, it adds an additional element of unsafe truck traffic everywhere.

    If they do go forward with a large logistics facility (a physical consequence of our collective abandonment of retail for “same day delivery”), I suggest that the developer should be required to endow a park in the neighborhood. Little Village needs a village square to offset the real costs of such a behemoth.