Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 16
- Reverend Who Closed LSD Plans Labor Day Anti-Violence March to Block O’Hare Traffic (Tribune)
- Rauner Signs Dutch Reach Safety Bill Into Law (Active Trans)
- Tribune Coverage of South Siders’ Plea to Save the 31st Street Bus
- Metra BNSF Line Exec Promises to Fix Crowding, Air conditioning Problems (Tribune, CTJ)
- No Citations for Minivan Driver Who Fatally Struck Pedestrian on I-80 in Joliet (Sun-Times)
- GoFundMe Launched for Lost Lake Bartender Left-Hooked Bike by CTA Driver (Block Club)
- CTA Adds Hi-Def Cameras at 4 Blue Line Station (ABC)
- Wisniewski Discusses Illinois’ Structurally Deficient Bridges on “Chicago Tonight“
- Little Village Residents Worry Giant Warehouse Will Worsen Semi Traffic (Block Club)
- Plan Commission Considering TOD at 1750 N. Western With 109 Units, 42 Spots (Block Club)
- How Community Members Saved the New Lennox Train Station From Demolition (Tribune)
- After 50 Years in the Biz, Mt. Prospect Bike Shop Owner Is Closing His Store (Herald)
First of all, a huge thanks to all the advertisers, sponsors, and readers who have helped out with the effort to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.
Unfortunately, due to a major sponsorship that didn’t materialize in time, we didn’t hit $50K by the midnight 8/1 deadline. Fortunately, The Trust has graciously extended the deadline to 9/1. We’re currently at $49,000, so we’ve got only $1,000 left to raise.
So if you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily transportation coverage and haven’t already chipped in, there’s still time to do so. You can make a donation on our Public Good page.
And be sure to come to our party on Thursday, August 30, 6-8 p.m. at Revolution Brewing’s Kedzie Avenue taproom (not to be confused with their Milwaukee Avenue brewpub), 3440 North Kedzie in Avondale. All $100+ donors will get a free book and a free pint. Thanks again to everyone who has stepped up during the fund drive so far — we really appreciate your support.