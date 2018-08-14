Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 14

Sun-Times: ATA’s Call for Moratorium on Road Widening “Takes [Pro-Transit Argument] Too Far”

CPD’s Glen Brooks Discusses Bike Ticketing & Other Community Issues on Chicago Tonight

CTA Is Adding 4,800 Hi-Def Security Cams, on top of 4,800 Announced in February (NBC)

Driver Taken Into Custody for Possible DUI in Fatal N. Lawndale Rollover Crash (WGN)

GoFundMe Launched to Support Family of Fallen Cyclist Angela Park (Block Club)

Forest Preserve Sued Over Fatal Crash Involving Impaired Employee (Tribune)

Beale and Burke Hope to Cap Number of Ride-Share Drivers, Impose a Minimum Wage (Crain’s)

Old Division St. Bridge May Be Repurposed for Bike/Ped Access to Goose Island (Tribune)

How Metra Enforces Alcohol Laws and Rules on Its Trains (Herald)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

First of all, a huge thanks to all the advertisers, sponsors, and readers who have helped out with the effort to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.

Unfortunately, due to a major sponsorship that didn’t materialize in time, we didn’t hit $50K by the midnight 8/1 deadline. Fortunately, The Trust has graciously extended the deadline to 9/1. We’re currently at $48,700, so we’ve got only $1,300 left to raise.

So if you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily transportation coverage and haven’t already chipped in, there’s still time to do so. You can make a donation on our Public Good page.

And be sure to come to our party on Thursday, August 30, 6-8 p.m. at Revolution Brewing’s Kedzie Avenue taproom (not to be confused with their Milwaukee Avenue brewpub), 3440 North Kedzie in Avondale. All $100+ donors will get a free book and a free pint. Thanks again to everyone who has stepped up during the fund drive so far — we really appreciate your support.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago