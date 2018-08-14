Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 14
- Sun-Times: ATA’s Call for Moratorium on Road Widening “Takes [Pro-Transit Argument] Too Far”
- CPD’s Glen Brooks Discusses Bike Ticketing & Other Community Issues on Chicago Tonight
- CTA Is Adding 4,800 Hi-Def Security Cams, on top of 4,800 Announced in February (NBC)
- Driver Taken Into Custody for Possible DUI in Fatal N. Lawndale Rollover Crash (WGN)
- GoFundMe Launched to Support Family of Fallen Cyclist Angela Park (Block Club)
- Forest Preserve Sued Over Fatal Crash Involving Impaired Employee (Tribune)
- Beale and Burke Hope to Cap Number of Ride-Share Drivers, Impose a Minimum Wage (Crain’s)
- Old Division St. Bridge May Be Repurposed for Bike/Ped Access to Goose Island (Tribune)
- How Metra Enforces Alcohol Laws and Rules on Its Trains (Herald)
