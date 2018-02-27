CTA Using Ride-Share Fees to Add 1,000 New Security Cams, Upgrade 3,800 More

A security camera on a CTA train. Photo: CTA
Today the city of Chicago announced that the CTA will be using revenue from the recently passed new tax on ride-hailing trips to fund a $33 million initiative dubbed the “Safe and Secure” program, including thousands of new and upgraded security cameras.

The fee, approve by City Council in November, added a 15-cent surcharge to the existing city ride-hailing fee of 52 cents per trip, 67 cents total, this year. The surcharge, which affects Lyft, Uber, and smaller competitors, will be increased to 20 cents, to 72 cents total, in 2019. The city projects this fee will raise $16 million in 2018, and $21 million in 2019.

Earlier this month the city announced that the ride-hailing revenue will help pay for a $179 million multiyear, citywide rail, railroad tie, and power upgrade project dubbed “FastTracks.”

As part of this latest initiative, the CTA will install 1,000 new cameras and upgrade more than 3,800 older-model cameras throughout the system to high-definition video. In addition, the city says that new lighting, repairs and other improvements will enhance safety at all 146 CTA rail stations. Cameras will also be installed at more than 100 CTA bus turnarounds and video monitors will be added to all CTA rail stops to help staffers keep an eye on the station.

Emanuel with a Chicago Police Department representative, CTA president Dorval Carter Jr., and 24th Ward alderman Michael Scott Jr. at today’s announcement at the Central Park Pink Line station. Photo: CTA

“In Chicago we are investing in a world-class public transportation system that provides a comfortable, safe and secure experience for transit riders,” Mayor Emanuel said in a statement. “Chicago is the first city in the nation to create a ride-hailing fee dedicated to transit, making it possible to continue to invest in the latest technology and improvements that enhance commuting and improve the quality of life in our city.”

According to the city, the CTA’s security camera network has doubled in size since 2011. The cams have been installed in every rail station and on every bus and train. The newest buses have 10-14 cameras per vehicle, depending on the size of the bus. Officials say that since June 2011, transit camera footage has led to more than 1,300 people being charged for violations on the CTA.

While one can debate the pros and cons of having nearly ubiquitous surveillance on the CTA, the cameras do seem to be resulting in more arrests for violent crimes on the system, while reducing the possibility of innocent people being charged due to mistaken identity. For example, yesterday police announced that they made three arrests for a string of recent Loop subway pedestrian tunnel robberies based on security footage. Using high-definition cameras that provide clearer footage will further reduce the potential for unjust arrests. But hopefully increased awareness of the fact that there are cameras everywhere on CTA property will serve as a deterrent, so that violent acts will be less likely to take place on the system in the first place.

  • Courtney

    Well, this is pretty disappointing. Here I am thinking I am truly helping the CTA to one day upgrade to gold-standard BRT or invest in maintaining the system better but no…more security cameras. *eye roll*

  • rohmen

    It’s a tough call. Part of me wants to call if a needless use of funds,
    and buck against cameras as another example of the general erosion of
    privacy. But, I ride the Forest Park branch of the blue line, and for
    whatever reason attacks on that branch have been on the rise (or at least you hear about them more).

    While I push back on the idea of going full-London and rigging cameras literally everywhere in public, I do kinda
    get the push for cameras at stations and on trains given the fact that people are rather
    isolated and vulnerable, especially late at night.

  • Bill R

    Yet more wasting of precious money. The only way to deal with thugs is lock them up or dissuade them from doing their crime. Sadly no one in Chicago has the stomach for the dissuading anymore. As for the piss bums and other such crap we deal with on CTA, making it tough on them and kicking them off is how to deal with it. Cameras don’t do anything other than waste money buying them, installing them and setting up data storage.

