Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 7
- Active Trans Annual Crash Report: 53% of Crashes in Region Happen on Arterials
- Activists in Logan, Rogers Park & Uptown Petition for Ballot Initiative on Rent Control (Tribune)
- Kenny Ivory, 17, Fatally Shot While Riding Bike in Gresham (Sun-Times)
- 2 Punched in Separate Random Attacks Near South Loop Red Line Stations (ABC)
- Despite Lawsuit Against Obama Center, Trees Are Coming Down to Make Room for It (Sun-Times)
- A Look at Why Ofo Failed in U.S. Cities, Including Chicago (CityLab)
- City’s Graffiti Blasters Removed a Mural by Hebru Brantley in Wicker Park (Block Club)
- Planning Meetings on Future of Little Village Industrial Corridor This Week (Block Club)
First of all, a huge thanks to all the advertisers, sponsors, and readers who have helped out with the effort to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.
Unfortunately, due to a major sponsorship that didn’t materialize in time, we didn’t hit $50K by the midnight 8/1 deadline. Fortunately, The Trust has graciously offered us another month to meet that goal. We’re currently at $47,970, so we’re going to try to raise the last $2,030 by Wednesday 8/8 at midnight.
So if you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily transportation coverage and haven’t already chipped in, there’s still time to do so. You can make a donation on our Public Good page.
Thanks again to everyone who has stepped up during the fund drive so far — we really appreciate your support.