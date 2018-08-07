Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 7

Active Trans Annual Crash Report: 53% of Crashes in Region Happen on Arterials

Activists in Logan, Rogers Park & Uptown Petition for Ballot Initiative on Rent Control (Tribune)

Kenny Ivory, 17, Fatally Shot While Riding Bike in Gresham (Sun-Times)

2 Punched in Separate Random Attacks Near South Loop Red Line Stations (ABC)

Despite Lawsuit Against Obama Center, Trees Are Coming Down to Make Room for It (Sun-Times)

A Look at Why Ofo Failed in U.S. Cities, Including Chicago (CityLab)

City’s Graffiti Blasters Removed a Mural by Hebru Brantley in Wicker Park (Block Club)

Planning Meetings on Future of Little Village Industrial Corridor This Week (Block Club)

