Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 10

During Metra Pricing Experiment, Some Long-Haul Riders Will Get a Fare Break (Herald)

2 Stabbed, 1 Fatally, After Argument on CTA Bus in Washington Park (Tribune)

Drunk Driver Who Caused Minor Injury to Another Motorist Gets 5 Years (Sun-Times)

Red Line Service Delayed by Police Activity at Grand Ave. Station (Tribune)

Bike 4 Belmont-Cragin Ride for Infrastructure Got the Alderman’s Attention (Active Trans)

Ald. Osterman Opposed Plan for New Ped Path Near Osterman Beach (Block Club)

“Concrete Rodeo” Features Footage of Chicago Couriers in the 1990s (The Chainlink)

July Events on the Lakefront Trail (Active Trans)

Want to Be an Active Trans Ambassador? Sign up for Their August 2 Training

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our August 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a new part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.

Reader donations and ad renewals have been coming in steadily, we’ve gotten a few large gifts from some of our most loyal readers, and a couple other major contributions are likely to materialize in the near future. But with less than a month to go, we’re in the home stretch, and we need to raise more donations from readers like you, which typically make up about a third of the $50K we raise each year. Can you help us win the challenge grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation on our Public Good page.

Thanks for your support, and have a great summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago