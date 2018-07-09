Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 9

Anti-Violence Protesters Led by Pfleger, Jesse Jackson Take Over Dan Ryan (Tribune)

Rahm Seeks to Protect $1.3B ‘L’ Car Contract on This Week’s Asia Trip (Tribune)

Driver Dies After Rear-Ending Another Car in Old Town (Tribune)

Motorists Injures 2 Children and Their Mother in Brainerd (Tribune)

Driver Struck Man, 30, in Belmont Gardens, Fled the Scene (Sun-Times)

Ald. Moore Voted Against Obama Center to Protest Curbless Depression-Era Streets (Tribune)

As Chicago Riverfront Is Developed, Water Taxis Look to Expand Service (Tribune)

Local Prosthetics Tech Helps Born Born Without Arms Ride a Bike (WGN)

Bicycling Names Lakefront Trail as One of 11 Great Paths to Visit This Summer

Starting Today, LFT From Ardmore to Berwyn Closed for Widening (Park District)

Public Meeting on Lincoln Yards Plan July 18 (Block Club)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our August 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a new part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.

Reader donations and ad renewals have been coming in steadily, we’ve gotten a few large gifts from some of our most loyal readers, and a couple other major contributions are likely to materialize in the near future. But with less than a month to go, we’re in the home stretch, and we need to raise more donations from readers like you, which typically make up about a third of the $50K we raise each year. Can you help us win the challenge grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation on our Public Good page.

Thanks for your support, and have a great summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago