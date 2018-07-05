Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 5
- CRRC Sifang America Spent $87M on CTA Rail Car Plant on SE Side (Real Deal)
- Rauner Apologizes for Champaign-Urbana Gaffe, Voices Support for High-Speed Rail (VCF)
- Driver Dies After Striking CTA Bus, Injuring Operator and 5 Passengers (Tribune)
- Man Killed in Glenwood Motorcycle Crash (Sun-Times)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Injured Other Motorist in Fiery Crash at 47th and Cicero (WLS)
- Driver Struck Cyclist, 32, in Englewood, Then Someone in Car Shot Him (Sun-Times)
- Police: Driver Struck Man, 36, on Albany Park Sidewalk in Apparent DUI (Sun-Times)
- WGN Radio Discusses Chicago’s Bike-Share Boom
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our August 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a new part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.
Reader donations and ad renewals have been coming in steadily, we’ve gotten a few large gifts from some of our most loyal readers, and a couple other major contributions are likely to materialize in the near future. But with less than a month to go, we’re in the home stretch, and we need to raise more donations from readers like you, which typically make up about a third of the $50K we raise each year. Can you help us win the challenge grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation on our Public Good page.
Thanks for your support, and have a great summer.