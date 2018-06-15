Driver Fatally Struck Cyclist Raul Ortiz-Gomez, 41, in West Town

A 40-year-old male driver has been cited after he struck and killed Raul Ortiz-Gomez, 41, in West Town Wednesday night.

At about 9:30 p.m. Ortiz-Gomez was biking on the west side of Ogden, according to Officer Jessica Rocco from Police News Affairs, who said it has not been determined which direction the cyclist was traveling. According to Rocco the motorist was driving a 2014 Lexus, traveling eastbound on Erie when he turned to head northeast on Ogden. That movement would have also involved a jog south on Racine prior to turning left onto Ogden. While making the turn onto Ogden, the driver struck the cyclist, Rocco said.

Ortiz-Gomez, who lived on the 2600 block of South Harding in Little Village, was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The driver was ticket for failure to exercise due care for a bicyclist in the road, Rocco said.

According to witnesses Ortiz-Gomez was in a crosswalk when he was struck, WGN reported. It’s not clear whether he was riding on the street or sidewalk prior to the crossing. But since this stretch of Odgen has four travel lanes plus turn lanes, no bike lanes, and high-speed car traffic, it would be understandable if a cyclist thought it was safer to ride on the sidewalk than in the street.

Ogden is a direct diagonal route from the North Side to the Southwest Sides. In December 2013, a drunk driver fatally struck Hector Avalos, 28, on the 2500 block of West Ogden, 2.5 miles southwest of yesterday’s crash site, as Avalos was biking from his job as a cook at a River North restaurant.

Ortiz-Gomez is the second person to be fatally struck on a bike in Chicago this year. On February 28, a driver struck and killed 21-year-old Carlos Daniel Ocana-Castillo on his bike in West Englewood and fled the scene.

Fatality Tracker: 2018 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 23

Bicyclist: 2

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The pedestrian count above is based on Chicago Police Department data for January-April 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for May and June