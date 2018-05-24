Hit-and-Run Driver Fatally Struck Tyrone Fizer, 57, in Park Manor

Police are still searching for the driver who struck and killed Austin resident Tyrone Fitzer, 57, in the Park Manor neighborhood earlier this month and fled the scene.

According to authorities, surveillance footage shows that on Monday, May 14, at 3:59 a.m. Fizer was walking on a curb on Lafayette Avenue south of 69th Street near the Dan Ryan Expressway when the driver of a black 2017 Nissan Murano SUV hit him. At 2:10 p.m. the next day, the Illinois State Police were alerted that Fizer’s body was lying on a grassy median near the southbound off-ramp of the expressway for 71st Street. Investigators arrived to find that the victim was dead, and the case was turned over to the Chicago Police Department, according to a Sun-Times report.

Chicago police have released video images of a person who was allegedly in the SUV and have requested that anyone with information call Major Accidents at 312-745-4521. As of this afternoon, no one had been apprehended, according to Police News Affairs.

Just three days before Fizer’s death on May 11, a driver who was fleeing the police struck and killed Julia Callaway, 55, about a mile south in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue, also next to the Dan Ryan.

Fatality Tracker: 2018 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 20

Bicyclist: 1

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The pedestrian count above is based on Chicago Police Department data for January-April 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for May.