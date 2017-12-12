Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 12

- Tribune Editorial Board Endorses the CTA’s 2018 Budget, Open to More Bus Lanes
- Chicago to Form “Vehicular Terrorism Task Force (Sun-Times)
- CPD: “No Credible Threats” to Chicago Transit Following NYC Subway Explosion (NBC)
- Park Ridge Boy Scout Honored for Using First Aid Skills to Aid Crash Victims (Tribune)
- Kids Can Ride Metra Free During Last Weeks of December (CBS)
- Plans for TOD at 2670 N. Lincoln With 40 Units, 17 Spots, Revealed at Community Meeting (Curbed)
- Active Trans Discusses Progress on Efforts to Create the Chicago River Trail
- Beeline Bikes and Wheel & Sprocket Will Open a Mobile Bike Shop in Chicago